How to prune honeysuckle for a truly romantic cottage garden effect

One of our most beloved climbing plants, there's nothing quite so summery as the drifting scent of honeysuckle. Though with its twining stems and trumpet-like blooms, it's key to master how to prune honeysuckle so it looks its best.

That's right: just as you ought to learn how to prune roses, the same is true of this classic cottage garden plant. Because, while it's tempting to leave these rustic charmers to their own devices, a good prune is the best way to maintain one of your best plants’ health.

The trick, of course, is to prune honeysuckle annually to keep them happy and thriving – not to mention their growth under control. Before you grab your shears and get snipping, though, it's best to take some advice from the experts...

How to prune honeysuckle

"The most important thing to know when pruning honeysuckle is which type you have," explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Not all honeysuckle plants are alike; in fact, there are approximately 200 species of this fragrant garden plant, which is why it's so important that you identify which variety you're growing before you even think about learning how to prune honeysuckle.

So, what's the easiest way to go about this?

"Pay close attention to when your honeysuckle flowers so you know how to care for it," advises Morris, who notes that, much like pruning magnolia, there are evergreen and deciduous honeysuckle varieties (which drop all of their leaves in autumn).

What you will need

While some plants require a lot of tools for their annual pruning, you won't need much to keep your honeysuckle looking spick and span.

"A pair of clean, sharp secateurs are usually enough, but if you do have a large honeysuckle, you may need to use shears or a hedge trimmer," says Morris.

Step-by-step guide:

Once you have your tools to hand, it's time to learn how to prune a honeysuckle like a pro. And, thankfully for green gardeners everywhere, it's a pretty effortless task once you've swotted up on all the expert advice...

How to prune a winter-flowering honeysuckle

Winter beauty honeysuckle (Lonicera purpusii) flowers in bloom (Image credit: Getty Images | ErikAgar)

Winter-flowering honeysuckle are shrubby and provide scent during the colder months of the year, making them an excellent addition to your outdoor space if you fancy having something lovely to look at all year round.

"These should be pruned after they have finished flowering which will be in early spring," says Morris.

"Trim back crossing or leggy shoots with sharp secateurs, and improve structure and airflow by trimming out crossing branches, dead, diseased or damaged stems. There is very little else needed."

How to prune a summer-flowering honeysuckle

Common honeysuckle (lonicera periclymenum) flowering in summer (Image credit: Getty Images | Elizabeth Fernandez)

"Summer-flowering honeysuckle can be wonderfully fragrant in the warmer months of the year and can be lightly pruned later in summer when they have finished flowering," says Morris.

Noting that you can cut back flowered shoots by one-third, he adds that the aim is to "trim dead, damaged or diseased stems and thin areas in the centre of the plant to allow better airflow".

FAQs

When should honeysuckle be pruned?

If you're wondering when honeysuckle should be pruned, the best course of action is to pay attention to when your plant blooms, and set to work trimming yours back after the flowering season.

If you want to renovate the plant entirely, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) advises you wait until late winter, when the plant is in its dormant phase, to "cut back all of the stems to a height of 60cm (2ft)".

"It will respond with plenty of new shoots," promises the RHS team.

How do you prune overgrown evergreen honeysuckle?

If you're wondering how to prune an overgrown evergreen honeysuckle, you should opt for a restorative prune in late winter. However, the best defence is a good offence, according to most experts.

"You may need to lightly trim it twice a year in spring and in autumn, and never when birds are nesting," says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Now that you know how to prune honeysuckle, you can sit back and enjoy it in all its beauty, safe in the knowledge that you only have to trim it back lightly once every year. That's our kind of low-maintenance plant, quite frankly.