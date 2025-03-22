How to edge a lawn – for clean lines, whether curved or straight

Knowing how to edge a lawn can make a big difference to a garden. It's all about making a crisp, defined line between the turf and its surroundings, such as flowerbeds or paths. As the results are instant, it's a super satisfying task.

While it can be easily overlooked when planning which garden trends to try, if you love a manicured outdoor aesthetic, edging a lawn is just as important as mowing it. And, adding edging materials after you've cut the turf will create a long-lasting barrier (which, depending on which type you go for, can add extra style points to your plot, too).

Below, you'll find plenty of expert advice for this garden job, including tips on which tools to use. Whether you want an orderly straight line or a sweeping curve, this guide will help you tackle it with confidence.

How to edge a lawn in your garden, according to the pros

Just like getting rid of moss in a lawn or knowing how often to fertilise it, defining the edges plays a big part in achieving an enviable stretch of green. As Ted Hall, the managing director of lawn edging manufacturer IBRAN, says, "It adds a level of finesse to a garden that separates a good design from a great design, where different sections are sharply and neatly defined."

Neaten up the edges between your flowerbeds and lawn (Image credit: skhoward / E+ / Getty Images)

What you will need to edge a lawn

Just like when aerating a lawn, edging turf requires the right tools. Trevor Knight, a landscaping specialist at Marshalls Plc, says, “For sharp-edged lawns, a lawn edging tool is crucial for getting neat edges all around. However, if you don’t have a lawn edger, a straight-edged spade or sharp hoe can be used – just ensure you are precise with your moves."

Ted points out that every lawn edging project starts with marking out the fringe of the lawn, which can be done with temporary lawn-marking spray paint and/or a string line with marker pegs. If you're purchasing permanent edging materials, he also advises using something to measure out the edge, so that you can order the right amount.

Popular product Spear & Jackson Lawn Edging Tool View at Amazon Achieve crisp lawn edges with this well-rated edging tool, featuring a rust-resistant stainless steel head. Amazon's Choice Stanley Fatmax FATMAX Tape Measure View at Amazon This 8m measuring tape has a wide, mylar-coated blade that resists abrasion, with a strong hook on the end. It's ideal for measuring the length of your lawn's new edge. 100 metres Amtech Builders Line View at Amazon Featuring a spindle handle and lock, use this easy-to-spot line to mark out a new lawn edge – simply combine with some strong pegs.

Ted Hall Social Links Navigation Managing Director of lawn edging manufacturer, IBRAN Switching the lab coat for a spade, Ted started his landscaping career in pursuit of his passion for all things outdoors. For the last 10 years, Ted has been applying that same passion to growing IBRAN into one of Europe's leading manufacturers of sustainable products for the landscaping industry.

Trevor Knight Social Links Navigation Landscaping Specialist at Marshalls Plc Trevor has wide experience in all areas of the Marshalls Group, where he has worked for over 23 years. These include new product development and heading up the Marshalls’ internal installation team and show garden teams. He has also been involved in a spot of social media, creating "how to" videos.

How to prepare your lawn for a new edge

Before you learn how to edge a lawn, you need to know how to mow it properly. As Trevor points out, cutting the grass beforehand helps to get a more precise and straight edge, as you won’t be battling to cut through the grass blades in the process.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once your grass is down to a tidy height, it's time to measure and mark its new edge. For a straight edge, Ted recommends using a tape measure, while a curved edge calls for a string line and multiple pegs. For the latter, he says to place the pegs in the ground along the arc and pull the string tight against it. You can then mark the ground to create a guideline, using lawn-marking spray paint.

If you're ordering edging materials for a curved edge, don't forget to work out its length. To do so, Ted recommends marking the string, both at the start of the curve and the end of the curve, so that you can measure the distance between the two points. "You can do this by leaving one end of the string attached to the peg, pulling it tight from the other end and measuring the length of the string to the second marker point with a tape measure."

A curved edge lends a relaxed feel to a space (Image credit: photo_Pawel / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

How to cut a lawn edge

Once you're happy with your plan, it's time to pick up your edging tool and begin cutting the turf along your guideline. "This ensures the edge is precisely placed and stays within the measurements taken earlier," Ted says. He recommends cutting downwards at the marker point, and then undercutting each section so that the excess turf and soil can be removed.

Top tip: Gardening expert Fiona Jenkins at MyJobQuote.co.uk recommends shaking excess soil off of the removed turf before placing it in your compost.

Fiona Jenkins Social Links Navigation Gardening Expert at MyJobQuote Fiona Jenkins is a UK-based landscaper with over 25 years of experience in the industry. As a gardening expert for MyJobQuote, one of the UK's top trades-matching sites, Fiona offers her expert advice to MyJobQuote's tradespeople and homeowners, and has also been featured as a gardening expert for a range of reputable publications.

Cut carefully along your marked line (Image credit: Dorling Kindersley ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

How to install edging materials

There are all sorts of garden edging materials that you can choose from, which will help prevent grass from encroaching on your best plants or pathways. When it comes to placing them, Ted says the principle is the same, no matter whether you're using timber, masonry, metal, or plastic. "Ensure that the edging product is placed tightly against the marked-out and cut edge," he says.

"Some edging products are designed to fasten together to create a seamless face," Ted continues. "Therefore, you will need to connect the edging product before placing it. This may require you to use a rubber mallet or a screwdriver or, if your products are moulded with interlocking connectors, simply push-fit them together. These should be anchored down into the ground to prevent them moving in the future."

Ted recommends backfilling the edging to secure it from both sides. "This may be your garden border, a pathway, block surface or anything else that you're looking to divide from the lawn section."

Top tip: If you're installing stone edging, you will need to set it in a bed of mortar to prevent movement, Fiona notes.

Ensure your edging materials are firmly secured (Image credit: ronstik / Alamy Stock Photo)

How to maintain your lawn's edge

To keep your lawn edges looking super crisp, you'll need to give them a trim from time to time. Paul Hicks, product manager from Stihl GB, says, "While regularly mowing your lawn will keep it neat and tidy and improve its health, a mower isn’t the best tool for edging; particularly if you have raised beds or flower borders."

"For a precise finish, a powered grass trimmer is recommended," says Peter Chaloner, the managing director of Cobra. "Position the trimmer vertically to the ground, along the edge of the lawn, and gradually move forward along the edge.”

Just remember to wear proper protection when using these power tools, as Paul underlines. "Stones, sticks and other garden debris can get whipped up, so you need to wear safety glasses and face protection, like a visor. You should also make sure that no one is within a 15m range of where you’re trimming, to be on the safe side," he adds.

Alternatively, Fiona notes how you can use angled long-handled shears to neaten up edges, however, this is more physical and tiring than using a strimmer.

A pair of long-handled shears will help keep the edges neat (Image credit: rogerashford / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

FAQs

When is the best time to edge a lawn?

According to Ted, edging your lawn can take place at any time of the year, as typically grass is resilient and isn't affected too much by the changing seasons.

However, if you're installing lawn edging between a lawn and a garden border, he recommends doing so when the plants in the border are dormant and not susceptible to damage from digging out. If they are in this part of the cycle, take care not to damage their root systems, he adds.

It's also worth keeping the weather forecast in mind. Fiona says carrying out the job after rainfall is best, as the damp soil will hold together well rather than crumbling. "It’s also much easier to cut cleanly through the turf after rain as the ground will be soft," she adds. However, remember to plan ahead and mow before the rain, as cutting wet grass can have detrimental effects.

How can you create a circular lawn edge?

If you plan to create a circular edge, Ted has a quick gardening tip: lay out a garden hose before marking the curve with lawn-marking spray.

Knowing how to edge a lawn is just one part of keeping it looking its best. With warmer weather soon on its way, our guide to summer lawn care is also well worth checking out. And of course, it's also a good idea to get familiar with which lawn care mistakes to avoid.