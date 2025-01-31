Head gardener says now is the time to protect your buddleia from upcoming storms and potential wind damage

As the stormy weather continues there's much to be done to protect your garden from damage, starting with vulnerable buddleia bushes

picture of a wilted buddleia bush with snow on it and a pair of secateurs cutting a buddleia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emily Smith
By
published
in News

With the stormy weather set to continue, many plants in your garden will need a helping hand to protect them from strong winds. One of these plants in particular is the buddleia bush.

While you may have protected your garden from heavy rain, it can feel somewhat impossible to shield taller plants and bushes from strong winds. And although wind can be a helpful tool in seed spreading and pollination, it's also extremely destructive when the speeds get too high.

In addition to protecting your plants from frost and rain this season, the head gardener at Sarah Raven's beautiful gardens at Perch Hill has warned us that now is the time to start protecting your buddleias from the wind too.

How to storm-proof buddleia: an expert's advice

Knowing how to prune a buddleia bush is key to ensuring you're met with a stunning floral display come summertime. However whilst they do belong on the plants to prune in February list, there's good reason for giving the tall bush an even earlier chop.

Sarah Raven reveals on her Instagram @sarahravensgarden, "Large shrubs like Buddleja are vulnerable to storm damage and with more windy weather on the way, what’s the best way to protect them?"

If your garden is somewhat exposed to the elements you might be wondering the same thing. Luckily the solution is simple, you need to give them a good old chop.

A post shared by Sarah Raven (@sarahravensgarden)

A photo posted by on

Pruning is just as important as watering your garden plants properly, and it's one of the key ways to promote growth. However, during the winter, pruning especially tall plants offers other benefits.

Josie Lewis, head gardener at Sarah's Perch Hill gardens, recommends a light winter prune to take the weight of your larger garden plants as it will help prevent wind rock and splitting.

Wind rock is where a plant is rocked back and forth due to the wind which can weaken their roots, making them break from the soil. Buddleias specifically are at risk of this due to them being tall bushes with countless stems.

picture of pruned buddleia starting to show new growth

A freshly pruned buddleia bush starting to show new growth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"So plants like Buddlejas, we tend to cut hard back in the spring. But at this time of year, so wintertime, we just take the weight off the top of them. If you’ve got storms rattling through, it’s better to take the top off them so they don’t split," explains Josie.

Then when it comes to springtime she advises you to prune the bush down to knee level so the new growth is encouraged.

Come summer you'll have one of the best plants for pollinating thriving in your garden and attracting endless amounts of butterflies.

Shop winter pruning essentials

Red handled secateursSmall but mighty
Wolf-Garten Rsen Anvil Secateurs

RRP: £17.78 | To cut tougher stems cleanly, you may want to invest in a pair of hardy secateurs such as these.

Spear & Jackson 8110rs Razorsharp Notched Hedge Shear, BlueHardy shears
Spear & Jackson 8110rs Razorsharp Notched Hedge Shear

RRP: £24 | These professional shears are an 'Amazon Choice' buy, with a 4.6-star rating from over 3,400 customers. Ideal for trimming hedges.

Forge Steel Telescopic Anvil Lopper 23Extendable
Forge Steel Telescopic Anvil Lopper 23"

RRP: £22 | These loppers are useful for thicker branches like on your buddleia. These lightweight telescopic loppers, with high-quality blades, easily cut branches up to 4cm in diameter.

After cutting down your buddleias, why not use a sustainable garden hack and use the cuttings for mulch? Whether you let them decompose in your compost bin or cut them down for moisture retention, reusing cuttings is always a good idea!

Emily Smith
Emily Smith
Digital lifestyle writer

Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸