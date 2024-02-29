Aldi's new gardening range is perfect for budding gardeners wishing to 'grow your own' on a budget

The impending Aldi gardening range is ideal for those looking to start growing their very own fruit and vegetables. Not only is the range affordable but it offers everything a rookie gardener will need to create the ultimate garden allotment at home.

With prices starting from an impressive £1.49, keeping up with this year's garden trend of 'grow your own' has never been more accessible. Whether you're looking at how to start vegetable gardening for beginners or are a sucker for an Aldi middle-aisle Specialbuys bargain, this range can meet all your green-thumbed needs.

The new Aldi gardening range will be available in stores across two exciting drops, the first on the 29th of February will offer garden accessories and various composts including an incinerator and specialist compost seaweed. The second drop, available from the 7th of March includes a showstopping £29.99 walk-in greenhouse.

New launch: 'Grow Your Own' Aldi gardening range

The new Aldi gardening range offers everything you need to get started on your growing journey, from plant clips for £1.49 to a grow tunnel at £8.99 which is perfect for getting your fruit and veg garden started this spring.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Our favourite is the walk-in greenhouse, a usually large expense for newbie gardeners, as it's a great size and has plenty of room for shelves filled with your seedlings all for £29.99. It has six shelves, a roll-up zip door and a cover to ensure all your budding plants are safe from the unpredictable spring and summer weather. A sure way to protect plants from frost, should temperatures suddenly drop.

Aldi's 3-tier greenhouse is also tall enough for most to stand up in, meaning no more uncomfortable crouching or back-breaking just so you can tend to your tomato plants.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Should you be looking for sustainable garden ideas, then the £16.99 incinerator is a great solution for naturally disposing of wood and greenery. Even if you're a seasoned gardener who knows all the easy gardening tips that every gardener should know, the range has a great selection of seed trays, propagators and fibre pots all for under £4.99.

It's not just all about growing though, as the range also includes an incredibly useful pop-up garden waste bag for £4.99 which will make trimming your hedges or mowing your lawn a much tidier task. It's made from a tear-proof fabric and has two handles meaning it's easy to move around your garden as you work.

(Image credit: Aldi)

If root vegetables are more your bag then there's also a potato planter in the range which features an inner pot making potato removal all that easier, and for just £4.99. We'll take three!

Because of its deepness, you'll be able to grow a whole heap of potatoes, which is great if you're lacking in space and need small garden tips. Ensure you know when to start chitting potatoes for a bumper crop of spuds.

Another favourite of ours is the various vegetable grow bags, whether you want the lightweight vegetable patch, strawberry grow bag or the three-pack grow bag. All options are foldable meaning they're great for storage and will be sold for an impressive £3.99.

Fear not if you miss out on these much sought-after Aldi Specialbuys, we have found similar essentials also on a budget...

Similar grow your own gardening essentials on a budget

Waste bag GroundMaster 90L Garden Waste Bags View at Amazon RRP: £5.49 | This heavy-duty large refuse sack is ideal with its practical easy-carry handles and tear-proof fabric. The handles also make it much easier to move around your garden during projects. Walk-in Greenhouse Argos Walk In Greenhouse View at Argos RRP: £50 | If you simply can't risk the middle aisle availability then this walk-in greenhouse from Argos is a fantastic replacement from Aldis offering. It comes highly recommended and features shelving and roll-up door. Seedling Tray Verve Large Grey Seed Tray View at B&Q RRP: £4 | Looking to get your vegetable patch started before spring officially starts? This seed tray is perfect for just that, and will fit in 32 plants all ready to blossom.

Once again Aldi has proved that their middle aisle is the place to be and we simply can't wait to head straight to the special buys section this week.