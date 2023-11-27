Save 45% on the Always Pan in this Cyber Monday bundle deal - its lowest price ever
The Always Pan is the lowest price we've ever seen it with this Cyber Monday bundle deal - but it won't last long
The Our Place Always Pan is one of our favourite non-stick, induction-compatible pans, but its RRP isn't the cheapest. So we're ecstatic to see this Cyber Monday flash deal on a bundle of Our Place products - including two sizes of the Always Pan 2.0 and two sizes of the Perfect Pot - with a £221 discount today.
We've been a fan of the do-it-all pan for years, giving it five stars in our glowing Our Place Always Pan review. Available in ten unique colours right now, it's one of the best induction pans for frying, boiling and much more - and if you get the medium or small sizes, it can sit in the oven for baking, too.
The Always Pan and the Perfect Pot saucepan aren't usually discounted by a whole lot, but in the Cyber Monday sale right now on the Our Place site, you can get a bundle of both pans for a huge 45% off, as well as a range of other bundles and discounts which allow you to save big on the bestselling brand.
The best Our Place Cyber Monday deals
was £490 now £269 at Our Place
This is one of the best deals we've ever seen at Our Place, offering a mini and a full-size Perfect Pot saucepan, and a mini and medium-size Always Pan 2.0, as well as their steam-release lids and the accompanying beechwood spatulas/spoons that the pans come with and can be nestled on the handles.
If you're looking for one of the best housewarming gifts or you've just been eyeing up a set from the brand for a while, this is a deal to shop as soon as possible, because it won't stick around for long. Plus, if you opt for the limited-edition shade 'Cielo' (the other limited-edition colour, 'Tierra', is currently sold out), you'll also get a roasting rack which doubles as an extra steamer.
was £235 now £150 at Our Place (+ free gifts available)
If you've wanted an Always Pan for a while, why not make the most of this bundle discount and get two at once? With a medium-size 2.0 pan and a mini option, this duo deal offers a discount of 35%, or £85 off. You can mix and match your colours, but keep in mind that a few shades won't ship until 10th January.
And if you select the 'Grind Pink' shade of the mini Always Pan, it'll also come with a tin of Our Place Blend coffee in collaboration with Grind, with your choice of beans, ground coffee or pods. Another great gift if you're stuck for one of the best Christmas gifts for her!
was £130 now £85 at Our Place
It's no secret that the Always Pan is one of the best non-stick pans and one of our absolute favourites. Available in three sizes and recently relaunched to improve its impressive abilities, the non-stick pan can be used to steam, boil, fry, sauté and more, and it comes with a beechwood spatula that sits on the handle, as well as a steamer basket and colander with a steam release lid that sits comfortably around the spatula.
Dedicated to sustainability, Our Place also claims that its pans are made with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminium. While the RRP of the Always Pan 2.0 is usually well over £100 for the medium and large sizes, you can currently get the medium-size for just £85 with this Cyber Monday discount, meaning you'll save £45.
Why we love the Always Pan
Our Head of Shopping, Millie Fender, has tried all of Our Place's cookware, and she tells us: "I've reviewed just about everything that Our Place has released, including its range of Perfect Pots and Always Pans (in various sizes). I can safely say that this set completes my kitchen, from making warming tomato soups in my large Perfect Pot to whipping up a melty cheese toastie to accompany it in my Mini Always Pan. The non-stick is also super easy to clean, and the handy spoon rests mean my kitchen counters are free from splashes."
Millie Fender is Head of Ecommerce at Woman&Home and was formerly Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens.
As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.
Hannah is the UK Shopping Writer for woman&home. As a shopping writer, Hannah has written on everything from period pants to wine subscriptions, and is especially interested in sustainable alternatives to well-known products, as well as books and homeware accessories.
Before she joined the team at woman&home Hannah headed up the social media accounts for Wonderland in 2019, where she was also a Contributing Editor for the magazine’s sister titles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannah also explored evolving shopping trends at New York Magazine’s The Strategist UK, researching everything from face masks to status candles and even pens.
