Doing this one thing now will prevent 'root rot, mildew and leaf spot' when heavy rains arrive

While the weather has been unseasonably warm and dry, it's only a matter of time before the forecast returns to its usual pattern – heavy downpours and strong winds, both of which can wreak havoc with our gardens.

During autumn/winter, it's essential to protect gardens from heavy rain, and sometimes the simplest of measures can make all the difference.

Many gardeners unknowingly make one common mistake that puts their beloved plants at risk of becoming waterlogged, which can have devastating consequences. The crucial error is a simple one to make...leaving pots and containers directly on the ground.

Potted plant drainage mistake to avoid this autumn/winter

Josh Novell, a gardening expert at Polhill Garden Centre, explains that although it may seem harmless, this common habit can seriously damage your plants during adverse weather. “Even a short downpour can suffocate roots if pots sit on soaked soil,” Josh warns.

So why is this mistake so damaging for our potted plants? “Waterlogged soil blocks oxygen," Josh explains. "Nutrients can’t reach roots, and plants become prone to fungal diseases like root rot, powdery mildew, and leaf spot.”

It's easy to assume that rain is harmless, or even beneficial, for watering your outdoor plants properly. But, in reality, poor drainage and stagnant water can quickly damage or even kill plants, especially those in pots or poorly drained soils.

(Image credit: Future)

Josh Novell Social Links Navigation Director at Polhill Garden Centre Josh has over six years' worth of experience in the horticulture industry. He began his career as a strategy manager before working his way up to become a director and is now a key part of the day-to-day running of Polhill Garden Centre.

What's the solution?

The solution for protecting potted plants during downpours is a simple one. “Elevation is one of the easiest ways to protect your plants without complicated landscaping,” Josh explains. “It only takes a few minutes, but it can make all the difference during heavy rainfall.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Raising pots on specially designed plant feet, bricks or even gravel allows any excess water to drain freely, keeping roots healthy and preventing rot.

Cute design Annabel James Hedgehog Plant Pot Feet - Set of Three View at Annabel James RRP: £21.95 for a set of 3 | If you want your feet to enhance your plant pot and add some cheer to your garden what could be cuter than these adorable hedgehog feet? Subtle option The Garden Gecko Invisible Pot Feet for Outdoor Plant Pots View at Amazon RRP: £14.97 for a 20 Pack | This solution is ideal for those who the seamlessly elevate feet without visible feet on show. These solid rubber pot risers feature an enhanced non-slip surface grip. Basic & budget LOLYSIC 48pcs Plant Pot Feet View at Amazon RRP: £14.99 for 48 | This generous set is perfect if you have lots of pots and need a basic, budget solution. The understated triangle plastic planter feet risers supports pots both outdoor and indoor.

Did you know you can make free plant pot feet using old wine corks? (Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

You can make your own free plant feet by using wine corks in your garden. Simply cut the corks in half to create one flat side to balance the pot on top.

Here are Josh's additional three top tips for caring for potted plants during heavy rainfall...

Don't cover plants with plastic or impermeable sheets : “Many gardeners instinctively cover plants to protect them from heavy rain, but this can backfire,” Josh explains. “Trapped water and high humidity create the perfect environment for fungal diseases like powdery mildew and leaf spot. It’s far better to use breathable covers, or leave plants uncovered if they’re hardy enough.”

: “Many gardeners instinctively cover plants to protect them from heavy rain, but this can backfire,” Josh explains. “Trapped water and high humidity create the perfect environment for fungal diseases like powdery mildew and leaf spot. It’s far better to use breathable covers, or leave plants uncovered if they’re hardy enough.” Failing to move delicate potted plants : “Some pots contain plants that are particularly sensitive to soggy conditions,” Josh explains. “If possible, move them under a sheltered area during the heaviest downpours." Many of these constitute the tender plants to bring indoors in autumn.

: “Some pots contain plants that are particularly sensitive to soggy conditions,” Josh explains. “If possible, move them under a sheltered area during the heaviest downpours." Many of these constitute the tender plants to bring indoors in autumn. Overwatering on top of rain: “Gardeners often think they should water during storms, but adding extra water to already saturated soil can suffocate roots and lead to rot,” Josh warns. “Before watering, always check the soil. Most plants won’t need extra watering after heavy rainfall, and overwatering can actually do more harm than good.”

There are a few exceptions to the rule. “Some plants actually thrive in wet conditions,” Josh explains. “Aquatic plants, bog plants, and certain perennials like marsh marigolds or hostas enjoy soggy soil, so you don’t need to elevate or aerate them.”