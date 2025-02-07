'What's the secret' behind my thriving Monstera plant? I put it down to a simple DIY banana feed

My extensive houseplant collection has been growing steadily over the past few years. And while I've mastered the care routine for each plant individually there's one plant in particular that is thriving beyond all expectations – my monster Monstera plant.

I've finessed the art of caring for a Monstera plant over many years – there have been times when I would ask 'Why is my Monstera plant dripping water like it's crying and 'Why are my Monstera tips turning brown.'

But after years of trial and error and seeking expert help with various problems, my Monstera plant has never looked better – the leaves are ginormous, to the point of taking over my front room. The impressively lush display leaves many asking me 'What's your secret?". I always reply it must be the banana peel water I use as organic plant food.

Why I use banana peel water for my Monstera plant

This idea came about after I looked into ways to use banana peels in the garden and discovered how beneficial they were for soil enrichment. I took this advice onboard and have been feeding my Monstera plant banana peel water ever since.

I consulted with plant expert Jane Dobbs to gain the science behind my fruitful feeding method.

"Do the nutrients released from banana peels when soaked in water benefit Monstera plants? Absolutely, " she says. "Using banana water is the easiest and greenest way to feed your Monstera. Foliage and stems grow stronger with potassium. This is the reason the leaves of your plants appear healthier and shinier."

(Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

Do Monsteras like banana peel water?

My monstera plant certainly seems to like banana peel water, and Jane is on hand to explain exactly why: "The Phosphorus in banana peels promotes proper root development, which is crucial for Monstera plants' growth and nutrient absorption," she explains. "Additionally, calcium strengthens leaf cell walls, which prevents curling or browning."

Not only is banana water a great sustainable gardening idea it's also super easy to make and saves money on buying alternative organic plant food from a garden centre or supermarket.

Jane Dobbs Social Links Navigation Professional gardening expert Gardening is Jane's passion, having built and maintained stunning outdoor spaces for over a decade. Managing all the garden projects at Allan's Gardeners is her responsibility as lead gardener. A wide range of horticultural practices come into play in Jane's work, from landscape design to plant and lawn care.

How do you make banana peel water for Monstera plants?

"Banana peels need to be soaked in water for 24–48 hours and then mixed with fresh water in a 1:3 ratio to prevent over-fertilisation," Jane advises. "Make sure to use fresh banana water, as fermented banana water can cause bad odours and mould."

She also warns: "Do not pour banana water directly onto the leaves, as it can attract pests."

Here's a step-by-step guide for how I make my banana peel water:

(Image credit: Future | Tamara Kelly)

Cut the banana peel into small pieces: this makes it easier to fit the entire peel into a glass but also makes it easier for the nutrients to be extracted from the exposed areas of the banana skin.

this makes it easier to fit the entire peel into a glass but also makes it easier for the nutrients to be extracted from the exposed areas of the banana skin. Place directly into fresh water : with a 1:3 ratio to get the right balance of nutrients to the volume of water.

: with a 1:3 ratio to get the right balance of nutrients to the volume of water. Leave it to infuse : we recommend anywhere between 24-48 hours, no longer. You'll begin to see the water turn cloudy overnight, a sign that the fermenting process is taking place.

: we recommend anywhere between 24-48 hours, no longer. You'll begin to see the water turn cloudy overnight, a sign that the fermenting process is taking place. Remove and discard the skin in the bin (you can pop it into a food bin if you're making compost at home) – this will be blackened and show signs of decomposing at this point.

(you can pop it into a food bin if you're making compost at home) – this will be blackened and show signs of decomposing at this point. Decant your nutrient-rich banana peel water into a small watering can: to feed directly into the soil of your Monstera. plant.

I highly recommend this DIY solution to ensure your plant receives extra nutrients as part of a regular watering routine. "Your Monstera will keep thriving organically with this organic fertiliser," adds Jane, encouraging this homemade method of fertilising Monstera plants.

I also highly recommend a moss pole to support your Monstera plant as it grows stronger and healthier. As you can see, from my photo above, the pole is essential to encourage upward growth and provide stability.

Specialist garden knife Spear & Jackson Folding Garden Knife View at Amazon RRP: £14.99 | The stainless steel blade on this Kew Gardens Collection knife is rust-resistant and easy to clean. This versatile tool can not only help chop banana peels but can help with everything from pruning stems, suckers and roses, to cutting twine and plant ties. Stylish watering can Metal Watering Can View at Toast RRP: £20 | This elegant 'French Green' power-coated zinc watering can is as attractive as it is useful when administering the banana peel water directly to the soil. Supportive moss pole Mcbazel Moss Pole View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 | This 120cm coir plant pole is bendable, making it ideal for thriving Monstera plants that love to spread out. It comes complete with cable ties and plant tape.

Monstera plants are not one of the easiest houseplants to keep alive because they can be somewhat temperamental, but it's safe to say they are most definitely not one of the hardest houseplants to keep alive and thriving.