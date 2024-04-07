Why is my monstera crying? Plant experts reveal the answers behind a weeping houseplant

It can be quite concerning looking over at your monstera plant and noticing what looks like tears falling from the leaves. And while plants may have reactions, there are more plausible reasons why it's leaking other than its emotional state.

When it comes to the health of our houseplants, certain obvious symptoms of distress can be easily and quickly remedied. For example, the reasons behind why your monstera leaves are turning brown or why there's mould on the soil of your plant can be diagnosed swiftly and corrected.

However, when I noticed my otherwise healthy monstera plant crying it left me a little bit dumbfounded. That's why I chatted to the plant experts to discover exactly what it means when a monstera plant starts 'crying'.

Why is my monstera dripping water?

Even when you know all the most common houseplant mistakes to avoid, your plant can surprise you with a mysterious symptom that leaves you wondering what you're doing wrong.

Unlike when you notice your peace lily tips are turning brown, seeing water dripping from your plant doesn't quite cause the same level of concern. But should it? Here's what the plant experts say about crying plants and what causes the strange phenomenon.

1. Over-watering

Similar to why your peace lily may be drooping, consistent overwatering can lead to your monstera leaves beginning to drip water.

Gardening expert from FantasticGardeners, Peter Ivanov, says, "In some cases, the cause of dripping is overwatering, which is a common problem for many indoor houseplants and besides dripping, it can lead to yellowing of the plant’s leaves and root rot."

To avoid this, Peter recommends checking your plant's soil before watering it and only water if the top layer of soil, the top 2 to 3 centimetres of it, is completely dry. He says, "After watering, allow the plant’s pot to drain well and avoid leaving it sitting in waterlogged conditions. Generally, it’s better to water your plant less frequently if it’s experiencing such issues and it’ll let you know when it needs an increase of watering."

Knowing how often you should water your indoor plants, depending on the species you're tending to will make all the difference to it's health.

2. Over-fertilisation

Although fertilising your plants is one of the easy gardening tips for beginners there is a way to overdo it, and even harm your plant.

"Sometimes, dripping water can also be caused by over-fertilisation, which isn’t especially good for potted houseplants because it can lead to leaf burn, root rot and even kill the plant," explains Peter.

If you've suspected that you've over-fertilised your monstera then the first step to fixing this would be to soak the potting mix it's rooted in with water to remove as much of the excess fertiliser as possible.

Peter does however warn that this won't always work and if your plant is still showing signs of distress then your next best step is to completely repot it with fresh potting mix and avoid over-fertilising again.

Found yourself out of potting mix? We love this one from Westland that comes enriched with Sermis and is available to buy from Amazon for £6.59.

3. It needs repotting

Following on from over fertilisation, a crying monstera can also be a sign that you need to repot your plant. Differently from how to care for an orchid, monsteras have specific preferences of how long they're left in a certain pot.

Craig Morely, gardening expert at Budget Seeds, says, "If you notice that your monstera is sweating water droplets, this can indicate that it needs to be repotted. This may be because the roots are becoming crowded and do not have enough space to grow.

The soil around the roots may also be compacted which practically suffocates the roots and will affect airflow to the plant, this will result in the plant sweating or crying as it tries to get rid of excess moisture.

To combat this, take your monstera out of the pot it's in, and repot it with fresh potting mix in a slightly larger pot – one that is completely clean with no trace of leftover soil.

We'd recommend buying a new pot with drainage holes, even one that comes with a saucer to catch excess water.

4. Environmental stress

Unfortunately, the very air and atmosphere the plant is living in can affect how it thrives. So much so that the heat, light and air exposure to your plant can make it cry.

"If the leaves of your plant are sweating this can also be a normal response to environmental stress, and is usually nothing of concern provided that it is taken care of before it begins to damage the plant," explains Craig.

The environmental stressors that Craig warns of include temperature, humidity and sunlight. He says that if your monstera is getting enough sunlight then it can start to sweat to compensate for this, and it could also react the same way to cool itself down if the room temperature it's in is too hot. Even the easiest houseplants to keep alive can quickly fall victim to environmental stressors.

FAQ

Should you wipe off guttation?

The water droplets, also known as guttation, might seem quite alarming when you first see it coming from your plant leaves but it's best to leave the moisture be.

Similarly to how you should be gentle when approaching how to clean plant leaves, if you do want to remove the excess water off your monstera plant then you must do so with caution.

Josh Novell, Director of Polhill Garden Centre, says, "Wiping them off could potentially damage the leaves or interfere with the plant's natural processes. Instead, focus on addressing the underlying causes of excessive moisture, such as adjusting your watering routine or improving ventilation around the plant."

How do you fix a waterlogged monstera?

If you deduct that you have overwatered your monstera, then there are a few steps to take that will fix the issue if not at least make it better for your plant to recover.

"If your monstera is consistently dripping water and its soil feels waterlogged, it's crucial to take action to prevent root rot and other issues," says Josh. "Start by assessing the plant's environment and watering habits, and ensure that the pot has proper drainage and that you're allowing the soil to dry out slightly between waterings."

Should you find the soil is waterlogged, then carefully remove the plant from its pot and very gently shake off any excess soil so you can repot it in some fresh, well-draining soil.

Whilst a crying monstera may not be the worst symptom to come across, you must act quickly and decipher what exactly is causing the guttation. The process of guttation is completely normal and might even indicate a healthy plant, however, it's always a good idea to check over your plant for a more sinister cause just in case.