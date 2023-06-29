What is silent walking? Doctor explains how to get the most out of this unique meditation

It's perhaps no surprise that silent walking is having a moment right now, with better weather on the way and our lives busier than ever. The mindful movement has been an emerging trend on platforms like TikTok for the last few months, with users encouraging others to take advantage of a moment of quiet.

While similar to walking meditation in many ways, silent walking is all about connecting with nature and the world around us, completely free of distractions.

Between walking meditation and soft hiking trends, it's clear that mindful movement is having a moment right now. To explain all you need to know about silent walking, we've spoken to an integrative health doctor and outdoor specialist.

What is silent walking?

Silent walking is just what the name suggests: a walk outdoors without listening to music or podcasts, and without talking to someone. It's all about focusing on the mind-body-nature connection and moving without distraction.

Also, unlike walking as a workout, silent walking isn't about reaching a certain speed or number of steps in a limited amount of time. That's great for fitness and working out has been proven to have many similar benefits to silent walking, like stress reduction, which is a slower, lower-impact way to relax.

For those who like to be entertained on the move and use time out walking to catch up with family and friends on the phone, or even take a walking meeting, the idea of silent walking can feel daunting. However, as Dr Suzanne Hackenmiller, an integrative medicine physician and outdoor therapy specialist, explains, there are so many benefits to be had.

How do you practice silent walking?

1. Choose a natural setting

Walking indoors on treadmills and walking pads has its benefits for our physical health but when it comes to reaping the mental health benefits of walking, a stroll outside will always be best.

"Find a quiet and peaceful location in nature, such as a park, forest, or beach," says Dr Hackenmiller, who is also the chief medical officer for AllTrails, a database of trails to explore in your local area. "An environment with minimal human noise to fully immerse in the natural soundscape."

2. Engage your senses

The sights, sounds, and smells of our environment can have a huge effect on our cognitive and emotional wellbeing, says the doctor, whether we're aware of them or not.

"Tapping into our senses and 'sense-hacking' can reduce stress levels, improve productivity, and contribute to an overall state of happiness," she says. "To sense-hack and deepen your connection with nature, consciously observe the sights, sounds, smells, and even the physical sensations as you walk."

3. Vary your routes

If you find yourself getting bored on your silent walks, consider taking a different route than normal. Passing the same trees, posts, roads, and other landmarks can get a little stale after a while and knowing a route like the back of your hand can cause your mind to wander even more.

Using an app like AllTrails, which features on our tried and tested list of best health apps, can help you find new routes and quieter ways of walking in the area around your home.

4. Get comfortable with silence

Ultimately though, the discomfort of silence is all part of the experience. Walking in quiet is likely to feel longer than walking with headphones on, but you can always adjust your routine when you're new to silent walking.

Starting off slow, walking for just 10 or 15 minutes a day may be all you need to reap the benefits.

5. Reflect and journal afterward

Silent walking is an intensely mindful process, so it's only natural that thoughts and feelings about things outside of the walk will come up. That's perfectly fine, says Dr Hackenmiller, just be sure to take the time post-walk to delve into those thoughts.

"After completing your silent walk, take a few moments to reflect upon your experience," she suggests. "Consider any thoughts, feelings, or insights that arose during the walk. Journaling can deepen your understanding, solidify connections between thoughts and ideas, and also provide a record of your personal growth."

Journal on paper, in a notebook, or with one of the best journaling apps, and keep a regular practice of journaling every time you come back from a silent walk.

Benefits of silent walking

1. Silent walking helps to reduce stress

If you're looking to learn how to deal with stress or recover from burnout, silent walking could be a useful tool. As Dr Hackenmiller explains, "Noise stimulates the nervous system, which responds by raising our levels of stress hormone. So, by immersing yourself in peaceful surroundings, green spaces, and natural stimuli, you can promote relaxation and restore physiological and psychological balance."

Similarly, she points out, studies by Texas Tech University have closely linked mindful practices like these with stress reduction and enhanced emotional regulation.

2. Improves your mood

"The combination of physical movement, fresh air, and the beauty of natural surroundings can stimulate the release of endorphins, which are known to relieve pain, elevate mood, and promote a sense of wellbeing," says the doctor.

"Brain imaging studies have even shown decreased activity in the parts of the brain associated with sadness, withdrawal, and negative self-reflection after study participants walked in nature," she adds, pointing to research associated with Stanford University.

3. Increased mindfulness

An inability to concentrate for any length of time and intrusive thoughts can be common for many people in daily life, with the distractions like social media and the negative daily news. However, "away from distractions of everyday life and noise, you can cultivate a sense of awareness and connection with the environment, promoting mental clarity, and reducing rumination or intrusive thoughts," says Dr Hackenmiller.

"Walking silently in a natural environment allows individuals to focus on their immediate sensory experiences, fostering mindfulness, and reducing excessive thinking or worrying."

Silent walking vs walking meditation

Silent walking and walking meditation are very similar- but there's a key difference. While both forms of meditative walking involve immersing yourself in nature, walking meditation comes with the option of using meditation apps, artificial sounds, and guides through the session. These are designed to focus the mind and remove distractions but can take you out of your surroundings and distance that all-important connection with nature.

Silent walking, as the name suggests, is all about that using that connection and using the quiet surroundings to quiet the mind.