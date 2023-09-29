What is the Scandinavian sleep method? Experts reveal why it could help couples get a better night's sleep

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Scandinavian sleep method may be the answer you're looking for if you're struggling to sleep next to your partner lately - but aren't quite ready for a full-on sleep divorce. Making the bed in this way can help to customise the entire sleep experience, making it easier to regulate temperature and get higher quality sleep for longer.

If you've visited Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, or Germany, you may already be familiar with the Scandinavian sleep method as these countries tend to make their beds using this method as standard. Instead of using one large duvet between two as most people do in the UK and US, the method suggests couples swap in two individual duvets on the same bed.

Want to give the Scandinavian sleep method a try? Whether you're looking to improve your sleep hygiene or just want to know how to sleep better overall, advocates for this way of bedmaking suggest it's a "marriage saviour" and it's everywhere on social media at the moment, with couples praising all the new-found benefits. Here, woman&home speaks to two certified sleep experts to reveal all you need to know.

What is the Scandinavian sleep method?

The Scandinavian sleep method is simple. "Instead of sharing one larger duvet, each partner has their own single-sized duvet, which means there's no fighting over the blanket and each person can sleep with the duvet they want and need," explains Kat Lederle, a sleep and body clock scientist.

"You can either have one mattress or two separate ones on the same bed, but you do not need to get two beds using this method," she adds.

This way of making the bed, which is also known as the Copenhagen sleep method, may not sound all that revolutionary but for those experiencing sleep disturbances related to menopause symptoms, for example, it can be game-changing. "Having a light duvet can help alleviate hot flushes during the night and ease sweating," she says. "Plus, it gives you your own space, which really matters if your partner runs hot at night."

Dr Kat Lederle Social Links Navigation Sleep scientist Dr Kat Lederle is a leading sleep scientist and chronobiologist who holds a PhD in Human Circadian Physiology and Behaviour, and an MSc in Biosciences. Her work has played a pivotal role in explaining the influence of circadian rhythm and how we can manage it to achieve optimal performance, sleep and recovery. She is also the author of Sleep Sense: Improve Your Sleep, Improve Your Health, which is available from Amazon.

How to do the Scandinavian sleep method

Get two single-sized duvets: This is a personal choice, says Lederle. "You might want to consider a thicker and a thinner one per person, so each partner can choose to sleep with one or two duvets depending on their needs. Crucially, they can change these during the night without interrupting their partner."

This is a personal choice, says Lederle. "You might want to consider a thicker and a thinner one per person, so each partner can choose to sleep with one or two duvets depending on their needs. Crucially, they can change these during the night without interrupting their partner." Remove the top sheet: If you sleep with a sheet between yourself and your duvet, and you're committed to trying the Scandinavian sleep method theory, then remove this.

If you sleep with a sheet between yourself and your duvet, and you're committed to trying the Scandinavian sleep method theory, then remove this. Fold the duvet onto the bed: "Now you can fold each duvet and place them side by side on the bed or you lay them flat, one 1/3 on top of the other one," says Lederle.

Benefits of the method

1. The Scandinavian sleep method can help keep intimacy in a relationship

Whether it's talking through the stress of the day or a quick cuddle before bed, many of us relish getting into bed with our significant other at night. However, it's not exactly the best thing for us. Studies from the University of Pittsburgh reveal that sleeping in the same bed as someone else and sharing a duvet can drastically lower the quality of our sleep by 30% in some cases.

The Scandinavian sleep method of bedmaking can help to prevent this while keeping couples in bed together, helping them reap all those important intimacy and relationship benefits. "Each partner stays in the same bed but uses a different duvet, blanket or quilt that can be tailored to their personal preferences and needs during the night. This results in better sleep for both partners, without the need to spend the night in separate rooms and beds," says Alison Jones, national training manager and resident sleep expert at Sealy UK.

"There is less conflict and more control over the sleeping environment as each person can make their space how they want it, so less reason to sleep alone," says Lederle.

Alison Jones Social Links Navigation Sleep expert Alison Jones is the in-house sleep expert for Sealy, where she delves into the science of sleep and the effect it can have on our lifestyle and wellbeing. She joined the company in March 2010 as national training manager and quickly became the face of the brand with a breadth of knowledge and insight into how we can achieve much-needed sleep.

2. Partners can choose their own temperature

Much like everything else when it comes to our health, the ideal temperature for sleeping may be slightly different for everyone. Some people prefer to be roasting hot, socks in bed and all to help retain their body heat, while others end up waking up and can't get back to sleep because they need to get cooler. Sleeping with a shared duvet makes it difficult to find a middle ground if there are serious discrepancies in how you and your partner want to sleep.

"Although the temperature of the room is consistent, everyone's body temperature differs. By adopting the Scandinavian sleep method, people that get cold can snuggle up in a thicker duvet while warmer sleepers can breathe in something lighter and move the duvet around more freely during the night."

3. Minimises disruptions during sleep

Equally, one of you may be a duvet hogger and (accidentally, of course) pull the duvet more towards one side of the bed during the night. This is another problem solved by the method.

"If one partner struggles to sleep at night and is restless, this often leads to the duvet being pulled around. But if you have your own, you are less likely to impact your partner or vice versa," says Lederle.

4. Avoids a full-on sleep divorce

A sleep divorce is when couples find themselves too incompatible in their sleep set-up and decide to part ways in the bedroom, to a separate bed in the same room or a separate room entirely.

For those struggling to sleep next to their partner but not wanting to resort to this, the Scandinavian sleep method is a great option. Plus, two duvets will be a lot cheaper than buying two mattresses or two beds, with the option of sleeping in a second bedroom not an option for some couples at all.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. It can help you sleep better

All of these factors combined mean the Scandinavian sleep method may simply help you sleep better. Temperature maintenance means you know how to sleep in the heat and less disruption from a partner can help to alleviate sleep anxiety.

"The undeniable benefit of the Scandinavian Sleep Method is the improvement in your quality and quantity of sleep," says Jones. "Using two separate duvets reduces partner disturbance throughout the night, meaning you’re less likely to be woken up and helping to achieve a deeper state of sleep needed to help you feel your very best."

While the method is far from an exclusive practice in Scandinavian countries, with many people in the UK taking on this way of bedmaking over the last few years, these countries do rank among the highest for sleep quality in the world - per The Lifestyle Index by SleepJunkie. So, they must be doing something right.