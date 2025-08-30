"I found laughter yoga so healing that I left my old life to teach it to others – people call me the Joy Queen"

“Ever since quitting my job as a teacher to become a laughter yogi, I’ve been on a mission to bring joy to the world,” says Cat Googe, 53.

“I tried laughter yoga for the first time in October 2018 when the school I worked at organized a wellness day for the teachers. We could pick out three different activities to try and when I saw laughter yoga was an option, I knew I had to give it a go.

“The workshop was incredible. A teacher guided us through various laughter exercises where we did specific movements before erupting into giggles. It felt like such a massive cathartic release and an incredibly profound 60 minutes.

“Finishing on a high, I felt like I was floating. I knew that I needed to train in this form of yoga and share it with the world.

“I enrolled on the very next course available, where we were taught the practical side, as well as learning about the history of laughter yoga. Originating in India in 1995, it was started by Dr Madan Kataria, who saw the physical benefits that laughter brought.

“At the end of the training, each of us were able to hold a mini session for people to try out – and I loved every second.”

Adapting to changes

Cat quit her teaching job in 2021 to focus on making laughter yoga her full-time career (Image credit: Petra Blacklock)

“Once qualified, I started running local workshops on the side, fitting them in around my teaching job. It was so much fun but when the pandemic struck, I had no choice but to take things online.

What is laughter yoga? (Image credit: Getty Images) Laughter yoga is a movement and breathing exercise that blends intentional laughter with simple yoga movements

It aims to help cultivate joy, bring out your inner child and help you let go of daily life stressors

Developed from one small group in Mumbai, it now has over 5,000 clubs worldwide

The founder, Doctor Madan Kataria, claims that laughter yoga can lift your mood, reduce stress, strengthen energy levels, improve the quality of your life and help you manage hardship

“It was very different to an in-person session, but they still brought me so much enjoyment. People were looking for spaces to have fun, joy and connection – and this is what I was providing.

“However, I knew that if I wanted to do this full-time, I needed to take the plunge.

"So in July 2021, I quit my teaching job to focus on making laughter yoga my full-time career.

“It wasn’t an easy journey. Leaving teaching surrounded by lots of people to running a business solo was a big adjustment, but I trusted myself and had plenty of support from friends and family, including my husband, David.

“I was fortunate enough to receive a scholarship with a success coach called Suzie Ashworth, who guided me in growing and developing my business.”

Finding an identity

Cat now holds workshops at festivals (Image credit: Cat Googe)

“I decided to call myself The Joy Queen after someone said that I was the queen of joy. ‘I’m going to claim it and own this,’ I thought to myself.

“Nowadays, I run workshops at schools and businesses where I teach kids and adults the beauty of laughing. Not stopping there, I also offer transformational group coaching, retreats and one-to-ones, helping people to reconnect with their energy and reclaim joy [check CatGooge.com for more]"

"You are your best medicine and can be your own queen or king of joy"

“I’ve even started holding workshops at festivals. In 2023, I organized a session for Fearne Cotton’s festival, Happy Place, and had such a fabulous experience. I realized that festivals were a great place to establish myself as a brand and teach lots of people about the power of laughter yoga.

“In 2024, I’m going to make it my goal to bring laughter yoga to at least 10 festivals,” I told myself.” “And I did just that! A highlight was running a session with a team at Glastonbury, but I knew deep down that I wanted to do it again solo. So when I applied and got accepted to run my own workshops at this year’s Glastonbury, I was over the moon.”

Heartwarming testimonials

“Over the years, I’ve had the pleasure of bringing laughter to so many people and it never gets old. One lady in her 70s came up after the session and told me, ‘I’d forgotten how to laugh. I’ll never forget you. I needed this.’ It was such a special thing to hear.

“After one class, a woman hugged me and said, ‘Thank you. I’ve felt too guilty to laugh for the past 17 months since losing my partner. I really needed this.’ ‘I’m just pleased that this has helped,’ I beamed back.

“Whenever I deliver any teaching, I tell people that you are your best medicine and can be your own queen or king of joy, no matter what life throws at you."

“Running a business is truly a rollercoaster. It’s been a real mix of hard times and exceptionally sublime ones, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“Looking back on how far I’ve come, I’m so thankful that I took the risk and quit my teaching job to follow my passion. Not only am I doing the thing that I love every single day, but I’m also bringing cheer to people’s lives and that’s what life is all about.”