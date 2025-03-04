This quick daily habit may reduce the risk of stroke and other heart conditions, a new study reveals

When we think of ways to protect our hearts, diet and exercise often come to mind first. But while doing enough cardio and eating well is very important, new research suggests there could be an even simpler way to help reduce your risk of heart conditions that can lead to a stroke.

It's thought that over three million women in the UK alone have a heart or circulatory disease, with almost half a million having survived a heart attack, per research by the British Heart Foundation. The way to prevent diseases like these is undoubtedly to stay healthy - but a new study has added one more habit to that to-do list after researchers found a link between good oral hygiene and the risk of stroke.

The study, presented at the American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference, looked at the particular benefits of flossing and whether doing it regularly (more than once a week) can prevent a stroke caused by a blood clot or linked to an irregular heartbeat, such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). It adds to other evidence that shows flossing can reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

Researchers found that flossing was associated with a 22% lower risk of ischemic stroke (when blood flow to the brain is blocked), a 44% lower risk of cardioembolic stroke (blood clots travelling from the heart) and a 12% lower risk of atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat).

They asked 6,258 people about their dental habits and general health to determine whether flossing can lower the risk of blood clots or an irregular heartbeat, which can cause a stroke. Of the participants who flossed, 65% had never experienced a stroke (4,092 people) and the same percentage had never been diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat (4,050 people).

In total, 434 people had strokes, of which 147 were caused by larger artery brain clots, 97 were from heart-driven clots and 95 were from the hardening of smaller arteries.

Dr Souvik Sen, the study's lead researcher from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, said: “Oral health behaviours are linked to inflammation and artery hardening. Flossing may reduce stroke risk by lowering oral infections and inflammation and encouraging other healthy habits."

While the study has yet to be peer-reviewed, it's a promising finding. As dental care is costly for many, Dr Sen points out flossing is a healthy habit "that is easy to adopt, affordable, and accessible everywhere".

The participants were also asked about other health issues, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, body mass index (BMI), and how regularly they visit the dentist as these also have an impact on stroke risk.

Other benefits of flossing

On top of making your mouth feel clean and fresh, and potentially lowering your risk of stroke, there are some other benefits of flossing:

Get rid of plaque: While an electric toothbrush will help get rid of plaque, flossing helps too. Plaque can build up on and between your teeth, leading to cavities and increasing your risk of gum disease, or gingivitis.

While an electric toothbrush will help get rid of plaque, flossing helps too. Plaque can build up on and between your teeth, leading to cavities and increasing your risk of gum disease, or gingivitis. Reduce risk of other diseases: Gingivitis is the early stage of gum disease and if it’s not treated properly, it can develop into a more serious condition called periodontitis. If this isn’t treated, teeth can become loose and fall out. It can also lead to more serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as respiratory disease, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

Gingivitis is the early stage of gum disease and if it’s not treated properly, it can develop into a more serious condition called periodontitis. If this isn’t treated, teeth can become loose and fall out. It can also lead to more serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases such as respiratory disease, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Prevent bad breath: If food isn’t removed from between your teeth, it can start to decay, leading to a foul-smelling odour. Diseased gums and teeth losing their enamel can also cause bad breath in some people.

If food isn’t removed from between your teeth, it can start to decay, leading to a foul-smelling odour. Diseased gums and teeth losing their enamel can also cause bad breath in some people. Combat oral health issues in menopause: Oral health problems can increase as women approach menopause due to the hormonal changes in the body. Some include increased tooth sensitivity, tooth decay, pain and inflammation in your gums.

When to floss

It doesn’t matter if you floss morning or night - dentists just recommend doing it before brushing your teeth. The brushing action will remove any food debris that’s left after flossing, leaving you with a clean and fresh mouth.

The type of floss you use is down to personal preference but if you don’t like traditional flossing tape, you can try interdental brushes or water flossers.

As interdental brushes come in different sizes, it's best to speak to your dentist to find the right one for you if you haven't used them before. If you have any concerns about your teeth or oral health, you should book an appointment to see your dentist.