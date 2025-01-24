Cervical cancer myths put women off screenings - here are 5 of the most common ones

No one enjoys going for a cervical screening (previously known as a 'smear test') but new research has revealed that many of us put off making an appointment due to common myths around the appointment and the cancer itself.

Did you know that you're not always more or less at risk depending on your family history? That cervical cancer isn't most often diagnosed in perimenopause? These are just two of the common myths that have put women off booking in a cervical screening, according to research produced by The Lady Garden Foundation.

The national charity, which focuses on gynaecological cancers, surveyed women between 30 and 45 and found that very nearly half of respondents have delayed a screening. Here, we debunk the most common myths with the help of a women's health specialist.

Cervical cancer myths

1. Cervical cancer is hereditary

According to the charity's research, 69% of respondents believed that cervical cancer was hereditary - but this isn't necessarily true, explains Dr Shirin Lakhani, a GP and women's health specialist.

"Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer isn’t strongly linked to family history. It’s mainly caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV), which is transmitted through sexual contact," she says.

"However, there may be a slightly increased risk if a close relative, like a mother or sister, has had cervical cancer. This could be due to shared genetic factors that influence how the immune system deals with HPV or shared environmental and lifestyle factors," she adds.

Dr Shirin Lakhani Social Links Navigation GP Dr Shirin Lakhani MBBS MRCGP DRCOG is a GP, aesthetic physician, an award-winning cosmetic doctor, and the founder of Elite Aesthetics, with a significant voice of authority within the women's health space.

2. Cervical cancer is most commonly diagnosed in perimenopause

Almost 40% of respondents believed they were more at-risk during perimenopause, when most cases of cervical cancer are among women between 30 and 35, the charity says. The risk of cervical cancer also increases with age (20% of cases are diagnosed in women over 65, per Cancer Research UK) so the myth may be putting younger women and postmenopausal women off screenings.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At any age, experts advise seeing a doctor if you experience any symptoms of cervical cancer. “A woman should seek advice from their doctor as soon as possible if she experiences any symptoms of cervical cancer," says Dr Lakhani.

"They don’t always mean cervical cancer, as they can be caused by other, less serious conditions. However, it’s essential to get them checked promptly to rule out serious issues and receive the right treatment if needed. Early detection makes a significant difference in outcomes," she says.

3. Unpleasant discharge and unusual bleeding only related to hormones

The charity found that some women haven't sought medical advice for some of the most common symptoms of cervical cancer, including discomfort or pain during sex (46%), unpleasant smelling discharge (36%) and unusual vaginal bleeding (36%), putting them down to hormonal changes.

For example, light spotting after menopause and heavy periods after 40 are signs of hormonal changes, but these have also been linked to various cancers - including uterine and cervical cancer.

It's best to visit your doctor and have your symptoms assessed. As Dr Lakhani says, they can be caused by "less serious" conditions but it's not worth the risk.

4. A cervical screening diagnoses other cancers

It might sound obvious - but the charity reveals that almost 20% of survey respondents didn't realise that a cervical screening looks for signs of cervical cancer, and 16% assumed the screening would help diagnose "other gynaecological cancers and further conditions such as thrush or sexually transmitted infections".

A cervical screening looks for a higher risk of the human papilloma virus (HPV), rather than any other conditions. A separate screening is required for separate conditions.

5. The HPV vaccine completely protects against cervical cancer

Another common belief is that the HPV vaccination completely prevents cervical cancer. Even those who have had the vaccine, which began its roll out in 2008, will need to attend regular cervical screenings.

"The HPV vaccine does significantly reduce the risk of getting cervical cancer. A study published by the New England Journal of Medicine found that the risk of cervical cancer was 63% lower by age 30 with the vaccine," says Dr Lakhani.

However, it's not a "100% guarantee", she says. "This is because the vaccine only protects against the most common high-risk types of HPV that cause most cases of cervical cancer, but not all types. Also, if someone doesn’t complete the vaccination program, gets vaccinated after already being exposed to HPV, or has a weaker immune response, the protection might not be as strong. That’s why it’s so important to keep up with regular cervical screenings, even if you’ve had the vaccine."

That being said, Dr Lakhani says vaccination is still among the "most important factors in preventing cervical cancer". The others, she says, are: attending regular cervical screenings and practising safe sex.

“Once vaccinated, your body produces antibodies that will quickly attack the real virus if you’re exposed to it in the future, preventing it from infecting cells and causing damage. By targeting these high-risk HPV types, the vaccine significantly reduces the chances of developing cervical cancer," she says.

What are the main symptoms of cervical cancer?

The symptoms of cervical cancer can be confused for other conditions and vice versa, so speak to your doctor immediately if you have any of the following symptoms or concerns about your gynaecological health:

Unusual vaginal bleeding: "This can occur between periods, after sex, or after menopause," says Dr Lakhani.

"This can occur between periods, after sex, or after menopause," says Dr Lakhani. Abnormal vaginal discharge: "A watery, bloody, or foul-smelling discharge can be a sign of cervical changes," she says.

"A watery, bloody, or foul-smelling discharge can be a sign of cervical changes," she says. Pelvic pain: "Persistent pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis, not related to your menstrual cycle, may be a symptom."

"Persistent pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis, not related to your menstrual cycle, may be a symptom." Pain during intercourse: " Discomfort or pain during sex can sometimes indicate an issue," she says.

Discomfort or pain during sex can sometimes indicate an issue," she says. Changes in menstrual cycles: "Heavier, longer, or irregular periods might signal a problem."

Who is eligible for a cervical cancer screening?

A cervical cancer screening - which used to be known as a 'smear test' - is available for women and anyone with a cervix between 25 and 64 years old. Between the ages of 25 to 49 years old, you should have an appointment every three years, extending to every five years for women between 50 and 64.

After 64, you'll only be invited for a screening if your recent test produced abnormal results.

Most of the time, your doctor will send you a letter reminding you to book an appointment. However, given that five million eligible women missed their last routine screening, it's important to know you can also contact your GP to make an appointment if you think you've been missed off the list for any reason.