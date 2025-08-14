5 benefits of cuddling you might not know about – from pain relief to feelings of security

Remember how hard it was when we were all told to stay home and not touch anyone outside of our 'bubble' – even our loved ones?

After the pandemic, over a third of Brits said they’d never take hugging for granted again – and we really shouldn’t, because it turns out that a cuddle isn’t just a cosy embrace, it also has bona fide health benefits.

Here’s what happens when we wrap our arms around someone.

1. Blood pressure might be lowered

When you hug, there’s a release of hormones that send a signal to the vagus nerve. This nerve is responsible for a number of things, one of which is lowering blood pressure, explains Dr Deborah Lee, who specialises in women's health.

Dr Lee says, "hugging also reduces the levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can help to reduce blood pressure."

Interestingly, more emotionally charged hugs – like greeting people we haven’t seen in ages – tend to come from our left-hand sides, while ‘everyday’ hugs tend to come from the right.

(Image credit: martinedoucet via Getty)

2. Sugar cravings may ease

"When we hug, the neurohormone oxytocin is released, which acts on the brain’s reward system, and can reduce cravings for drugs, alcohol and sweets," says Dr Lee.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oxytocin reduces calorific consumption, so hugging more could help you stick to your nutrition goals.

3. You'll feel safe and secure

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being hugged can tap into muscle memory from the times when we were comforted as a child, says psychotherapist Audrey Stephenson, who specialises in mind, brain and body connections.

Even in cultures where hugging is less common in adults, we usually all hug our children – or at least keep them close to our bodies – which is why a cuddle can evoke feelings of safety and security.

4. It can relieve pain

Hugs stimulate circulation in the soft tissue, which can ease aches and pains. "Therapeutic touch has been shown in research to help people control pain in fibromyalgia," says Dr Meg Arroll, a chartered psychologist, scientist and author.

"One study also found self-hugging produced pain-relieving effects."

5. It may boost your immune system

Also, hugging can help fight off illness. "One study of over 400 healthy adults found that cuddling boosted protection against a common cold," adds Dr Arroll.

"And in those who did develop a cold, greater frequency of hugs led to less severe symptoms."

You may feel awkward

Almost two-thirds of Brits class themselves as ‘huggers’, but others can find them an invasion of personal space. "Our nervous system responds to a hug either with complete bodily relaxation or, for others, a feeling of being trapped," says Audrey.

The benefits of cuddling work with pets too

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If people aren’t your thing, snuggling pets can also boost moods. "Stroking or cuddling a pet triggers a flood of oxytocin, so this physical touch can also benefit you," adds Dr Arroll. There’s even evidence that petting a dog for 15 minutes could help with Alzheimer’s and heart disease.

Even hugging yourself can bring benefits. Fold one arm around your tummy, the other across your chest. Visualise the type of hug you want: intense or soothing. Lean into what feels nice, perhaps rocking gently from side to side. Adding a few words of encouragement can also be self-affirming.