32 foods you didn't know were vegan, from popular snacks to beloved brand staples

As the popularity of vegan and plant-based diets continues to grow, you might be tempted to try it out. But you wouldn't be alone if the fear of saying goodbye to some of your favourite foods has stopped you.

One of the first steps in starting a plant-based diet is understanding some of the important key swaps you're going to have to make - but, fear not, there are plenty of snacks and brands that are valid for a vegan lifestyle.

From comfort-food classics to household brands, let's look at some of the surprising vegan foods.

For brand food items, please note that ingredients can change over time but all are correct as of March 2024.

32 foods you didn't know were vegan

Peanut Butter

There's a stereotype (perhaps more outdated now) that vegan diets are all about deprivation and focusing on what you *can't* have. But there are plenty of amazing go-to treats and snacks that are perfect for a vegan life.

For example, the comfort classic - peanut butter!

Most types of peanut butter are free of animal products and can be enjoyed as part of a vegan diet. Always check the label, but if it's served the organic way, you'll find that you can pair peanut butter with apple slices, on a slice of toast or even just straight from the spoon.

Oreos original

Have visions that going vegan means having nothing but celery to snack on? Think again.

Many might be surprised to discover that there are numerous products from the Oreo company that are perfectly suited for a vegan diet.

Per the Vegan Society, the current list of Oreo snacks that are vegan are Oreo B-day Party, Oreo Choco Brownie, Oreo Double Stuff, Oreo Golden (all packaging sizes), Oreo Minis, Oreo Original, Oreo Original Base Cake Crumb, and Oreo Original Sandwich Crumb.

Marmite

You either love it or you hate it... but if you're looking for a nice spread that's vegan, you might just start to find yourself falling under the side of loving marmite.

Per Marmite's website, the entire Marmite range is vegan, and certified by the European Vegetarian Union (EVU), except for the 70g jar. The 70g jar is currently only vegetarian.

The umami spread is high in Vitamin B12, which many people normally get from meats like beef and pork, so not only is the spread still on the menu, it might help maintain your energy levels if you're new to plant-based eating.

Heinz ketchup

When considering making the switch to vegan or plant-based diets, people can often focus on big menu items and forget about things like condiments and those extra little finishing touches which really add flavour.

Heinz Ketchup is one of those additions that many couldn't fathom living without - and luckily, All Plants confirms the sauce is vegan-friendly.

While it might seem unlikely that tomato sauce wouldn't be vegan, many ketchup brands add ingredients which make them unsuitable. One example is using sugar refined with bone char from animals, which Heinz states plainly they do not do.

Love Hearts sweets

Wanting to show some sweetness to your sweethearts, or just looking for a sugary boost to your day? Luckily, the classic Love Hearts sweets - which always come with lovely messages of affirmation - are vegan.

People making the switch to plant-based or vegan foods might think that all sweets would be fine but many chewy sweets use gelatin - a food ingredient, made using collagen taken from animals.

Starburst sweets

First hitting the shelves in the 1960s, Starburst are an enduringly popular sweet choice.

The fruit chews come in a range of flavours but typical flavours include lemon, orange, strawberry, blackcurrant and apple.

Despite being chewy and packed full of flavour, Starburst are indeed vegan.

The popular chew is free from gelatin, which makes so many other sweet brands unsuitable for a vegan or plant-based lifestyle.

Bisto gravy granules

Aah, Bisto!

The staple for Sunday Roasts and any hearty dishes requiring generous servings of gravy, Bisto granules are vegan - with a caveat.

Per All Plants, Bisto itself can be considered vegan as there are no ingredients containing animal products.

However, the brand doesn’t advertise the product to be vegan because it's made in the same production line as other products containing animal products, meaning there is a possibility of cross-contamination.

Some vegans take the risk - after all, the ingredients are completely vegan - but some look elsewhere for vegan gravies. It's really a judgement call.

Jammie Dodgers

Veganism was once considered extreme and, therefore, untenable for many people. But as the benefits of plant-based living started to emerge, more brands pivoted to make their products vegan friendly. And one such product which changed their recipe in 2020 to become vegan was the classic Jammie Dodgers biscuit.

Per Vegan Food and Living, "Jammie Dodgers are made on a separate production line from biscuits which do contain milk."

This means that they are completely suitable for a plant-based, vegan lifestyle.

Pot Noodle (select flavours)

Perhaps unfairly dismissed as the go-to cuisine of students or people in a rush, Pot Noodles are one of the best examples of a classic comfort food that's surprisingly vegan!

So, if you're ever having a tough day and can't face preparing a full vegan feast, you don't have to abandon your new diet as you can turn to an old faithful. And many of the vegan flavours are meat-based - which, sure, sounds confusing - but it's a great way to deal with cravings while still remaining plant-based.

Vegan Friendly confirms the following flavours contain vegan-friendly ingredients (but do caution that there is a risk of contamination; so again, a little bit of additional research may be needed): Jerk Chicken, Bombay Bad Boy, Beef & Tomato, Sticky Rib, Chinese Chow Mein and Sweet & Sour.

Crumpets (some brands)

Perhaps people assume the soft, warming breakfast dish must be made with milk or butter, but nearly all crumpets are made without any animal or dairy products.

Add some vegan-approved butter for an extra indulgent, cosy treat. As ever, always check the label first as it will vary from brand to brand.

Seaweed

The tasty snack - a popular choice at Chinese and Korean restaurants - is 100% plant-based when served as it comes. Always check any sauces or flavourings added, but organic seaweed is fine (and healthy, packed full of omega-3) for a vegan diet.

Propercorn Sweet and Salt popcorn

What is a good movie or boxset binge without a bowl of popcorn? Popcorn itself is naturally vegan as it's simply one ingredient - corn kernels.

However, many brands will add butters and other flavouring when picking up a bag from your local supermarkets.

This typically rules out the likes of buttered, toffee and chocolate popcorn.

While it's always advisable to check the ingredients when checking out, the good news is Propercorn is officially vegan-approved. A low-calorie option, it's also a great snack to choose if you're on a calorie deficit and looking for lighter snacks.

Lotus Biscoff

Biscoff is a popular cookie butter made from Speculoos cookies, a shortbread biscuit originating from Belgium and the Netherlands. In the UK, they've become a popular brand offering biscuits, spreads and desserts.

From the spread - perfect for baking - and the cinnamon-tasting biscuits, the brand is officially vegan approved.

This is because, despite being a spread which needs fat to be made into a paste, the fat of choice is vegetable oil.

Party Rings

Ready for a blast from the past? Party Rings - the icing-heavy biscuits which are a mainstay at school discos and parties - are officially vegan approved.

Kids shouldn't have all the fun and if you find yourself reaching for a delightfully colourful and flavourful snack, Fox changed the recipe for the popular party snack back in 2015, removing the gelatin and making them 100% vegan-friendly.

So, stock up on some other childhood favourites, spread out the Party Rings and get your friends round for the perfect, plant-based nostalgic party!

Polo mints

If someone is newer to plant-based living, one of the easiest - and most frustrating - ways to trip up is by absent-mindedly popping in chewing gum or a breath mint.

Many brands will use gelatin to change the texture of the gum or other unsuitable products like carmine for colouring (derived from insects) and Lecithin which acts as a softening agent.

However, Polo has several mint options which are perfectly fine for vegans. Spearmint, fruit, sugar-free and mint flavours are appropriate for vegan diets. As ever, always read the label to confirm.

(Most) dark chocolate

Needing a little indulgence? Sometimes there's no substitute for the real thing - so chocolate fans will be elated to hear dark chocolate is nearly always vegan.

Unlike milk and white chocolate which contain milk, dark chocolate is made only with cocoa butter - and cocoa butter comes from cocoa beans, meaning there's no dairy and no animal-based products.

(Most) dried pasta

Let's be honest, most people simply couldn't live without a warming, soothing bowl of pasta.

A comfort classic and easy to whip up on those nights you need something familiar and flavourful, the good news is most dried pastas are vegan-friendly. Whereas fresh pasta is typically made by mixing an egg with flour, dried pasta is made with durum wheat and semolina, making it perfectly fine for vegans to eat.

Add your favourite vegan-approved sauce, vegan cheese or veggies and you have a quick but quality vegan dish.

Jacob's Cream Crackers

Jacob's Cream Crackers have been a go-to savoury biscuit for centuries - and despite what the name might suggest, there's no cream or no dairy products used in the ingredients. The savoury biscuits are often paired with salty and umami flavourings - such as Marmite, another surprising vegan snack.

Find a favourite plant-based cheese or butter and you've got a familiar treat.

Twiglets

Twiglets in the UK are perhaps most popular during the festive season, but for anyone considering a plant-based lifestyle, they are a great vegan snack which pack a salty, meaty punch for anyone having a craving for the real thing.

The umami taste of Twiglets, which has been compared to that of Marmite, another vegan food, primarily derives from the yeast extract used in the coating.

Frosted Shreddies

We've all heard the saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so switching to a vegan or plant-based diet shouldn't interfere with that.

Frosted Shreddies aren't only full of flavour without using any animal-based ingredients, they are packed full of vitamins, iron and are high in fibre.

Mix it with your choice of plant-based milk and you've got an easy, go-to breakfast.

Weetabix

If you've come to rely on Weetabix to get you going in the morning, adopting a vegan lifestyle doesn't have to change that.

According to the Weetabix website, the following products are suitable for a vegan diet: Weetabix, Weetabix Banana Flavour, Weetabix with Chocolate, Weetabix Protein, Weetabix Protein Chocolate Chip, Weetabix Organic and Weetaflakes. Just pour in your favourite plant-based milk and you're ready to go.

Doritos Chilli Heatwave

A bag of crisps can sometimes be all that's needed to get you through a tough work deadline or a busy afternoon. So, anyone following a vegan or plant-based diet will be relieved to hear that there are a couple of flavours of Doritos that are completely vegan-friendly.

The two flavours which use no animal-based ingredients are Chilli Heatwave and Lightly Salted. However, there could be a risk of cross-contamination, so always check the label.

Bird's Custard Powder

Whether you've been following a vegan lifestyle for some time now or you're newly plant-based, you might want to try a spot of baking. From vegan crumble to plant-based cookies, few things pair as well with baked goods as a slathering of custard.

For years, Bird's Custard Powder has been vegan-friendly, not using eggs or dairy. Just make sure you're using a dairy-free milk alternative and you'll have a delicious serving of custard that fits into your vegan lifestyle.

Nakd Bars

Cereal bars are essential for busy people on the go - a healthy snack to keep in your purse or a little boost to help you get through a run - but not all cereal bars are vegan-friendly.

Luckily all Nakd bars are all suitable if you're following a vegan diet.

Per the Nakd website, all flavours of Nakd are "made from 100% natural ingredients with no added sugar... Our snack bars are made from yummy ingredients such as fruits and nuts, which are cold-pressed together for you into a handy bar, and are gluten, wheat and dairy free, as well as all being vegan friendly."

Ritz Crackers

A bit of a surprise considering Ritz Crackers quite literally include a picture of cheese on their packaging, the savoury biscuit favourite is, in fact, vegan.

The perfect addition to any picnic spread or snack table, Ritz Crackers go great with fruit spreads, Marmite and vegan-friendly cheese alternatives.

Walkers Crisps (various flavours)

The majority of Walkers crisps are suitable for vegans - and there are even a few classic flavours that are perfect for a plant-based diet, even if you wouldn't think so. These include Prawn Cocktail and Roast Chicken flavours - so if you're missing the taste of these, you can get your fix and keep vegan.

The full list of vegan-approved Walkers crisp flavours, per PETA, are Salt & Vinegar, Ready Salted, Prawn Cocktail, Worcester Sauce, Crinkles Simply Sea Salted, Chipsticks Salt ‘n’ Vinegar Flavour, and Roast Chicken.

Turkish Delight

When served the traditional way, the sweet, rose-flavoured Turkish Delight is 100% vegan as the classic ingredients don't contain animal products.

However, one advisory note is that modern variations or different brands can include ingredients like gelatin or dairy. It's always worth checking the ingredients when you're buying a new brand.

McCain Oven Chips

Chips. What don't they go with? Served with a plant-based burger, you've got a classic comfort dish. Or, tuck into a plate of fries on their own for a foolproof snack.

When you go vegan, some store-bought chips will include dairy ingredients or thickening agents which use animal-based products.

However, per the brand, the following McCain's chips are vegan: naked oven chips – both straight cut and crinkle cut, home chips – all variants and quick chips – straight cut and crinkle cut.

Add some Heinz ketchup - also vegan! - and you've got a perfect treat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With two layers of chocolate biscuit encasing a chocolatey, creamy centre, one might be convinced that Bourbon creams are the furthest thing from a vegan snack - but they'd be wrong.

Bourbons get their chocolatey flavour from cocoa powder and nothing dairy-based.

This makes them the perfect chocolatey treat for vegans - and a great dipping biscuit to go in a cup of tea.

Aunt Bessie's Roast Potatoes

Roast potatoes are golden and crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside. No Sunday Roast is complete without them, and they taste even better when topped with lashings of gravy (and you can add Bisto to keep it vegan!).

While some roast potatoes available from the frozen aisle at supermarkets will include butter and other non-vegan ingredients, Aunt Bessie's are completely free of animal products making them great for vegan roast dinners.

McVities Digestives (and some Hobnobs)

A classic biscuit, McVities Digestives are made from flour, sugar, malt extract and oil. The original flavours - not topped with chocolate or with added caramel - are completely suitable for vegans.

McVities also offer Hobnobs for a vegan snack. The crumbly, thick biscuits are made with vegetable oil rather than dairy-based butter. The classic biscuit comes in a few iterations (and many supermarkets stock their own version) so as ever, always double-check the label before eating them to be sure.

Skittles

A pot of gold for vegans with a sweet tooth can be found by following the rainbow.

Skittles, famous for their slogan of 'Taste the Rainbow', are chewy, fruity sweets which include flavours such as strawberry, lime and orange.

Fortunately, most Skittles variants are vegan after the brand removed Carmine, an animal-based thickening agent, from their ingredients list around 2015. Not all varieties are though, so check if they're clearly labelled as vegan before popping one in your mouth.