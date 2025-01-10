Iconic, beautiful or unexpected: Our favourite wedding dresses from film and TV

Big and bold. Chic and short. Classic. Contemporary. There really is a wedding dress out there for everyone.

For many of us, the only time we'll be dressed for the big day is, well, on the big day itself. But for some actresses, walking down the aisle is just another day at the office.

From some of the most stylish movies of all time to bridal looks that have become iconic, take a walk down the aisle as we revisit some of our favourite wedding dresses of all time.

Our favourite wedding dresses from film and TV

Kate Hudson, Bride Wars

(Image credit: Alamy)

With a ballgown skirt, a delicate silky sash around the waist and a sweetheart neckline, Kate Hudson’s wedding dress from Bride Wars was one for the ages.

Classic, romantic, and full of feminine grace, the design was none other than wedding dress guru Vera Wang.

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia

(Image credit: Alamy)

The ABBA-solutely enchanting movie adaptation of the jukebox musical transported viewers to an idyllic Greek island, where the sun shines and the residents quite literally sing their way through life.

So it’s no surprise Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) chose a wedding dress that captured some of that island fantasy. Floaty, loose and with subtle shimmers of blue, she looked like a Grecian goddess.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Father of the Bride

(Image credit: Alamy)

A 1990s remake of an earlier Elizabeth Taylor picture, Father of the Bride starred the likes of Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

As Annie, Kimberly gets wed in a timeless, lacy dress which quite honestly looks similar to Kate Middleton’s iconic Sarah Burton designed Alexander McQueen gown.

Julia Roberts, The Runaway Bride

(Image credit: Alamy)

Queen of the 90s romcom, Julia Roberts had the chance to wear several wedding gowns in 1999’s The Runaway Bride – where she played a three-time bride-to-be who never fully made it to the end of the ceremony.

We particularly love this timeless choice, with the high, lacy neckline and full-length sleeves.

Jennifer Lopez, The Wedding Planner

(Image credit: Alamy)

No stranger to a wedding dress, Jennifer Lopez proved the power of less-is-more in 2001’s The Wedding Planner.

Keeping things understated in a crisp white dress with a simple, bateau-neckline white dress, three-quarter sleeves and pairing it with a veiled box hat and a pearl-encrusted veil.

Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

(Image credit: Alamy)

Two dresses in one now, as Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell twinned in the iconic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The double-act best friends did everything together in the movie, including finding their fellas and walking down the aisle at the end in matching tea-length lace wedding dresses, complete with high necks, bell sleeves, and veiled headbands.

Emily Vancamp, Revenge

(Image credit: Alamy)

Costume Designer Jill Ohanneson created a bespoke look for Emily VanCamp in the ABC thriller, Revenge.

With a tear-away tulle skirt and an embroidered, flowing veil, the show might have been full of sabotage and deceit, but there was nothing untrue in the romance of her elegant gown.

Kerry Washington, Scandal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 100th episode of Scandal took viewers on a whirlwind as it transported the cast to an alternative universe, including Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) finally tying the knot.

For fans of the show, it was a window into what could’ve been – and that included Olivia in a romantic, off-the-shoulder wedding gown by Atlanta-based designer Anne Barge.

Lily James, Downton Abbey

(Image credit: Alamy)

For a Downton Abbey wedding, old-world glamour was, of course, expected. And Lily James’ character Rose stunned in an intricate beaded and silk gold tulle dress.

For added luxury, Lily’s character, Rose, wore a pair of duchess satin opera gloves.

Downton Abbey's costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins actually found the gown in a vintage shop and restored it to its full splendour.

Leighton Meester, Gossip Girl

(Image credit: Alamy)

Blair Waldorf ruled the streets of Manhattan throughout the original run of the iconic Gossip Girl, and fans were naturally expecting something memorable when the Queen Bee finally married Chuck Bass in the final.

Exuding style and class, but still with a modern twist, Blair opted for a light blue lace Elie Saab gown from the designer's spring 2012 couture collection.

Gossip Girl’s costume designer Eric Daman told InStyle.com why it was the perfect choice for Blair – and why it could be a great fit for a modern, stylish bride looking for something different – explaining, “It needed to feel like old world glamour meets contemporary high fashion.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sex and the City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course feisty, fiery Miranda wouldn’t walk down the aisle to Steve in a traditional white gown.

In the final series of the original Sex and the City run, Miranda ties the knot in a small park in Brooklyn, wearing a velvet suit in an autumnal wine-red colour, paired with a bouquet of fall leaves.

Rachel McAdams, The Vow

(Image credit: Alamy)

An unconventional romantic-comedy, an unconventional bridal look. In 2012’s The Vow, Rachel McAdams loses her memory and has no recollection of her husband (Channing Tatum).

With flashbacks, we see the wedding of the young couple – and Rachel’s chic, short pink dress is an inspired twist on traditional wedding fashion. The 1960s-style veil in a matching shade of pale pink gives this added retro glamour.

Claudette Colbert, It Happened One Night

(Image credit: Alamy)

Considered one of Hollywood’s first-ever romantic-comedies, It Happened One Night introduced plenty of the heart-warming tropes audience have come to expect.

The classic movie also gave one of the first enchanting wedding dresses on screen. This bias-cut gown, designed by Robert Kalloch, included a floaty, flower-trimmed silk and was paired with luxe satin gloves and a chic, 1930s headband.

Blake Lively, Gossip Girl

(Image credit: Alamy)

Blake Lively is still a bona fide fashion icon, having some of the most memorable Met Gala moments ever, and she first came to the attention of style-lovers everywhere playing the daring Serena in Gossip Girl.

When Serena finally got married in the show’s final episode, she did things her own way, tying the knot in a strapless, metallic gold and white gown. The memorable dress was designed by Georges Chakra Couture.

Anne Hathaway, Bride Wars

(Image credit: Alamy)

In Bride Wars, two BFFs end up at war as their weddings land on the same date. Despite being besties, they have completely different wedding styles – and this was represented in the choice of dresses.

Whereas Kate Hudson’s was chic, modern and high fashion, Anne Hathaway’s character, Emma, opts for a subtle, understated Vera Wang off-the-shoulder dress in an off-white satin. The timeless gown was meant to evoke the fact the dress was the character’s mother’s gown first, with an elegant, ruched bodice and mermaid tail.

Kristin Davis, Sex and the City

(Image credit: Alamy)

Sex and the City fans had seen Charlotte walk down the aisle once before – to Trey MacDougal. So the second time she made the plunge – this time to her perfect mate, Harry Goldenblatt – all eyes were on the dress.

Charlotte found her perfect fit in Harry, and in her lace-trimmed, bias-cut Badgley Mischka gown. Charlotte paired the look with a shoulder-length veil and diamond earrings. Classic New York bride. Classic elegance.

Vivien Leigh, Gone with the Wind

(Image credit: Alamy)

With ballooning shoulders and a trailing train, the character of Scarlett O’Hara’s wedding dress might have been created back in 1939, but its impact can be seen in other iconic bridal dresses that followed.

Think about it – can you not see the impact on Princess Diana’s voluminous gown in this?

Jennifer Aniston, Marley and Me

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a ruffled, off the shoulder neckline, a matching shawl and a figure-hugging slinky cut, Jennifer Aniston’s bridal look for Marley & Me felt true to the actress’ own understated sense of style.

Shari Headley, Coming to America

(Image credit: Alamy)

Unconventional and unmistakeable, there’s just something so iconic about Shari Headley’s quintessentially-80s wedding dress from Coming to America.

Opting for more-is-more, the character of Lisa wore a glittered pink fabric, with a cinching pink corset and huge skirt and train.

Anne Hathaway, Princess Diaries 2

(Image credit: Alamy)

Two things can be true – Mia Thermpolois (Anne Hathway) shouldn’t have had to get married to take the throne of Genovia in The Princess Diaries, but we’re also glad we got to see her walk down the aisle in the most regal bridal look.

With a lacy off-the-shoulder, full sleeves exterior paired with a crisp, simple white dress and long train, Anne/Mia looked every inch the future queen of Genovia.

13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Alamy)

It’s rare for a wedding dress to not be the most memorable one from a film, but with 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner’s Jenna’s most iconic look was the striped Versace mini.

Contrasted with the colourful, out-there looks she wears for most of the film, a grown-up Jenna keeps things refined in a simple, effective A-line Angel Sanchez dress, fingertip-length veil, and a pearl floral Cathy Waterman choker.

Elizabeth Taylor, Father of the Bride

(Image credit: Alamy)

No stranger to being a bride, Elizabeth Taylor starred in the original Father of the Bride back in 1950. As Kay Banks, she walked down the aisle in this mesmerising gown designed by Helen Rose, one of the pre-eminent costume designers at the time.

Helen Rose, in fact, even designed Elizabeth Taylor's own real-life bridal gown for her first marriage to Conrad Hilton, Jr. in 1950.

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

(Image credit: Alamy)

The clumsy but loveable Grace Adler had fans ecstatic when she finally found the right man – for the second time.

While gay best friend Will was her soulmate, Grace walked down the aisle to marry Dr Leo Markus in the fifth season of Will & Grace. Looking like a classic princess, Grace wore a Vera Wang designed dress which included a sweetheart neckline.

Audrey Hepburn, Funny Face

(Image credit: Alamy)

Audrey Hepburn and Hubert Givenchy had one of the most iconic fashion collaborations in history. Givenchy outfitted Audrey for most of her later films, and he created this ultra chic, tea-length wedding gown worn in 1957’s Funny Face.

Jennifer Lopez, Monster-in-Law

(Image credit: Alamy)

Jennifer Lopez might have struggled with her mother-in-law, Jane Fonda, for the 2005 romcom, but her wedding look proved to be a perfect fit.

JLo stunned in an ivory SaeYoung Vu Couture gown, complete with a deep neckline, matching opera gloves and a statement flower in her hair.

Grace Kelly, High Society

(Image credit: Alamy)

Before she became a real-life princess, Grace Kelly looked every inch bridal royalty when she appeared in 1956’s High Society.

Wearing a floral heavy outfit made in a delicate silk organza, Grace’s dress was a pale pink in colour, with a narrow waist and long, puffy sleeves. It featured a white underdress with an exaggerated sweetheart neckline under a deep V neck.

She finished the look with a wide-brimmed hat which featured layers of fabric and tulle on top and a pair of wrist-length white gloves.

Lauren Bacall, How to Marry a Millionaire

(Image credit: Alamy)

In a film which also starred Marilyn Monroe and Betty Grable, Lauren Bacall and her iconic wedding gown proved she could still steal the spotlight.

William Travilla created the iconic off-the-shoulder fit-and-flare wedding dress Lauren Bacall wears in the final scenes of the 1953 film.

The stunning – and fashion-forward – dress was made entirely from embroidered ecru lace, iridescent sequins, and heavy satin lining.

Andie MacDowell, Four Weddings and a Funeral

(Image credit: Alamy)

Designed by Lindy Hemming, Andie MacDowell’s wedding gown was made of cream silk with a flattering bustier. Completing the quintessential 90s look, the voluminous dress was paired with a sequin and beaded bolero jacket with short sleeves.

Sonoya Mizuno, Crazy Rich Asians

(Image credit: Alamy)

Despite not being a main character in the movie, Sonoya Mizuno’s character stole the show with her epic wedding dress.

Inspired by Swan Lake, the stunning bridal look is actually an illusion bodysuit embellished with thousands of Swarovski crystals and a dramatic, layered skirt with a centre slit. Costume designer Mary Vogt told InStyle, "In the first row, there is a row of marabou that we dyed to match the dress, just to give it a little more of a Swan Lake feeling to it.

"We had this ballet Swan Lake kind of strange wedding going on. And Sonoya was able to walk very gracefully in water, which is no easy thing to do."

Diana Rigg, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now for something different altogether. If anyone needed an inspired way to do bridal wear differently, look to Dame Diana Rigg in James Bond’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Bold and beautiful, Diana wore a Guipure lace all-in-one pantsuit with a flared leg as her character wed 007.

Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me

(Image credit: Alamy)

For Marry Me, JLo played a mega pop star who was about to embark on a highly publicised marriage. We can’t imagine where she found the inspiration to play such a role…

To capture the character’s megawatt star power, Jennifer wore a custom Zuhair Murad strapless gown which reportedly weighed 95 pounds and included nine layers made of silk taffeta, horsehair, and tulle.

Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City

(Image credit: Alamy)

Of course this one had to be included. The Vivienne Westwood wedding dress that Sarah Jessica Parker wore as Carrie Bradshaw in the first Sex and the City movie has become one of the most iconic looks to ever grace the big screen.

This contemporary take on a classic idea – perfect for fashion darling Carrie – the corseted, strapless gown was made from gold-backed ivory silk satin duchess and ivory silk Radzimir taffeta.

Despite becoming synonymous with Carrie, the dress was first seen in Vivienne Westwood Gold Label’s autumn/winter 2007 collection, titled ‘Wake Up Cave Girl,’ and was inspired by the diamond cutting technique.