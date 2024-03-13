Ease into Lightness with UNIQLO’s SS24 collection
Versatile, functional, and stylish, UNIQLO's new spring/sumemr LifeWear collection has timeless appeal - In Partnership with UNIQLO
When it comes to stylish, high-quality, and functional dressing, there is only one retailer that ticks each of these boxes for a fantastic price point. UNIQLO's latest LifeWear collection provides all this and more, with soft, subdued hues, ingenious detail, and comfortable textures designed to be worn on repeat.
Created to give everyday, reliable clothing a sense of beauty, the LifeWear collection keeps life's needs in mind without compromising on timeless style. With spring finally upon us, there is no time like the present to update your capsule wardrobe with a range of pieces that you can be certain will serve you well throughout the season. From soft knitwear to sharp suiting, the SS24 LifeWear selection provides something for everyone.
The collection's theme of 'Ease into Lightness' captures the warmth and brightness of spring and summer. Symbolising comfort, functionality, and gentleness, 'lightness' couldn't be more apt for the designs on offer. From the breezy linen materials to the subdued tones of ecru, mauve, and pale green, this is a versatile warm weather collection with a classic, elevated feel that will stand the test of time.
SS24 LifeWear Collection
Nothing says stylish functionality quite like neutrals, which UNIQLO's LifeWear has managed to nail this season. But rather than sticking to predictable greys and browns, earthy tones of pale terracotta, milky ecru, and soft pink have been brought to the forefront of each spring/summer piece.
And it's not just the colour palette that gives each item a chic, elevated feel. Materials like airy linen and sheer rayon encapsulate breezy comfort designed for higher temperatures, whilst injecting a sophisticated quality into your wardrobe. Likewise, UV-blocking, water-repellent pocketable parkas and T-shirts with dry technology demonstrate that practicality and style have been considered in equal measure.
Even suit jackets and trousers have every thought considered - lighter than air thanks to the thin and stretchy cotton-like materials, they will be impossible to take off in the months ahead. These are the LifeWear SS24 pieces the woman&home team will be shopping and wearing on repeat this year and beyond.
RRP: £39.90 | A light linen shirt is a capsule wardrobe essential, but why not add a pop of colour with this gorgeous pink? Wear unbuttoned over a cami or as a beach cover up, or tuck into some tailored trousers for the office.
RRP: £34.90 | Part of a gorgeous matching set, this affordable pair of wide leg trousers could easily pass for a high-end purchase. Ideal for dressing up for any occasion but also light and comfortable, they tick every box.
RRP: £39.90 | Light and airy, this is a dress we will be wearing on repeat come summer. With a sophisticated tiered skirt and volumised sleeves, it is simple and practical whilst also making a statement thanks to the colour and subtle details.
RRP: £34.90 | Infinitely more chic than a hoodie but with the same cosy appeal, this knitted jacket can be thrown over everything from t-shirts to light vests when you need a bit of extra warmth but want to remain stylish.
RRP: £34.90 | It is no secret that a well-fitting pair of jeans is a wardrobe essential, but these manage to balance the trendiness of denim with the comfort and versatility of baggy trousers.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
The magical islands where celebrities and royals like to spend their downtime
In need of some holiday inspiration? These astonishing islands are sure to dazzle...
By Lydia Swinscoe Published
-
32 sweet facts and pictures from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May 2018. We look back at some of the oft-forgotten details of their big day.
By Hannah Holway Published