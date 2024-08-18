Can you use vitamin C in hot countries? Skin experts explain if it's a good idea

Vitamin C is a brilliant ingredient for brightening, protecting the skin against pollution and targeting pigmentation and scarring. And while it’s a must for many in their daily skin routine, it may be one of those actives that you think twice about taking on holiday...

Active ingredients, such as those found in the best vitamin C serums, retinoids and AHAs, can be notoriously difficult to introduce to your skincare routine safely and without irritation. But once they’re in, your skin will see a world of difference.

So what happens when your environment changes and you find yourself in a tropical destination with a much hotter climate than home? Should you put down the vitamin C (or even leave it at home) and strip back your routine? To get a clear answer, we spoke to the experts to get their opinions on how to use vitamin C in warmer climes.

Can you use vitamin C in hot countries? Skin experts share their thoughts

As with all potent skincare ingredients, vitamin C mistakes are common, so to help you avoid any potential missteps with your go-to brightening serum or cream, the experts have weighed in on how to use it correctly - specifically whilst on vacation in sunnier settings...

Can you use vitamin C on a hot holiday?

Unlike retinol, which can be a little more unpredictable (but is still usually fine to continue using with the right precautions), vitamin C is pretty safe to use as normal while on holiday. In fact, there are far more positives than negatives to doing so.

"You absolutely can use vitamin C, as long as your skin isn’t overly sensitive," says Dr Emmaline Ashley, cosmetic physician and academic lead at Acquisition Aesthetics. “In fact, vitamin C works beautifully with SPF to protect your skin from that extra sun exposure by working as an antioxidant to break down free radicals."

Dr Alexis Granite, consultant dermatologist and founder of JOONBYRD agrees: "Vitamin C pairs well with sunscreens as its antioxidant properties help prevent free radical damage from UV and pollution exposure. It also helps prevent pigmentation and fine lines and wrinkles."

How to use vitamin C in hot countries

We’ve established that it’s safe to continue using vitamin C while on holiday in warmer climes. But as for the precautions you need to take, it comes down to being extra diligent with your SPF application – as you hopefully are at all times anyway. "You can generally continue your active skincare regimen when on holiday, you just need to make sure to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily and reapply every 2-4 hours or after swimming or heavy perspiration," explains Dr Granite. So, if you're gearing up for a sunny getaway, be sure to add one of the best facial sunscreens to your beauty bag, if you haven't already.

What percentage of vitamin C should you use on holiday?

Many vitamin C mistakes centre around its concentration and how it's used in your routine. Generally speaking, however, it should be fine to continue using the same product as usual if your skin tolerates your current vitamin C well. "You only have to adjust your usage if you have sensitive skin," Dr Ashley notes. "Generally, you can continue your skincare routine as normal. Just be aware of what your skin is telling you and always step things back if needed."

Wondering where to start? Dr Granite says that a 10% L-ascorbic acid is a good strength and form of vitamin C to incorporate into your routine on holidays. Below are some of our favourite vitamin C serums on the market to shop now.

Our vitamin C favourites