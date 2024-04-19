Is algae good for your skin? A deep dive into the world of algae skincare and the hydrating benefits
Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, algae is the latest ingredient taking up space in the skincare space and for good reason...
Offering unparalleled nutrients and hydration, algae skincare is the gift that keeps on giving and in case you're unacquainted, we've quizzed the experts on what exactly the aquatic ingredients are and the many benefits they boast...
Ever wondered what lies beneath the ocean's vast depths? Answer: skin-loving, vitamin-packed algae, the likes of which you can probably find in many of your best moisturisers - and could give even the best hyaluronic acid serums a run for their money in the hydration department. And while the term 'algae' might now have you envisaging rubbing a pulverised dollop of green, salty seaweed onto your face, we can assure you it's nothing of the sort - and actually encapsulates many multifaceted skin-loving ingredients.
So, allow us to take you on a deep dive (oceanic pun intended) into the realm of algae skincare, as the experts explain what is it, how to identify it and the many benefits it possesses...
What is algae skincare?
As the name suggests, algae skincare refers to products that feature or star a form of algae in their ingredient lineup. As Dr Magnus Lynch, Consultant Dermatologist and Surgeon explains: "Algae skincare products are derived from various types of algae including seaweed, kelp, spirulina, and marine algae."
And why are we interested in algae-enriched products? Well, it turns out the sea has been cultivating some serious skincare powerhouses below its surface. "These ingredients are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids, which provide nourishment and hydration to the skin," says Dr Lynch.
What are the benefits of algae skincare?
Now the big question, is algae good for your skin? The short answer is yes, very much so.
Dr Lynch says: "Algae extracts are often used in skincare formulations such as cleansers, masks, serums, and moisturisers to harness their beneficial properties for healthy and radiant skin, offering hydration, anti-ageing properties and supporting skin detoxification."
Amanda Azzopardi, Advanced Aesthetic Nurse and founder of Amanda Azzopardi Aesthetics, adds that the benefits of algae in skincare are numerous, citing that, "algae are known to have hydrating properties, helping to moisturise the skin and improve its overall hydration levels. They also contain antioxidants that can help protect the skin from environmental damage and premature ageing.
"Additionally, algae are believed to have soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, making them beneficial for calming irritated or sensitive skin."
Faye Purcell, Head of Research and Development at Q+A (dubbed one of the best British skincare brands by w&h) also notes that algae, with its high antioxidant and mineral content, "can help repair damage caused by free radicals and target inflammation for soothed and soft skin."
What skin issues can algae specifically benefit?
- Suitable for all but especially acne-prone, dry and mature skin types...
Dr Lynch cites that algae can be used to address, "dryness, dullness and can help control excess oil production - making it suitable for both dry and oily skin types."
Azzopardi adds: "Different types of algae may target specific skin issues. For example, brown algae are often used in skincare products for their hydrating and anti-ageing properties, making them suitable for dry or mature skin.
"Red algae, on the other hand, are known for their brightening and firming effects, making them suitable for dull or sagging skin," and finally green algae is, "rich in antioxidants and can help protect the skin from environmental damage, making them suitable for all skin types." So, there's an algae to suit most skin complainants and target areas.
"Those with acne and stressed-out skin can benefit from introducing algae into their regime and it can help to gently detoxify, " Purcell adds and again, recommends algae-infused products for mature skin.
How to incorporate algae into your routine?
As mentioned, algae can be found in many formulations, from cleansers to detoxifying masks and ultra-hydrating moisturisers so it's actually very easy to add an algae-rich step to your regime.
Dr Lynch though, recommends, "starting with a cleanser or mask, then follow with a consistent skincare routine using serum or moisturiser containing algae extracts."
Our algae skincare recommendations
In case you're unsure of where to start with algae skincare, we've rounded up a few, easy-to-incorporate products, including a facial oil, a moisturising cream and a serum.
