This wax gives my stubbornly flat brows a feathered, laminated look in seconds

If you, like me, have stubbornly flat eyebrows that need a little help to reach their fullest potential, then you should know there's only one brow wax I turn to for lasting definition and hold...

When it comes to lacklustre lashes, there's an array of problem-solving formulas out there, like the best mascaras for straight lashes, for instance, or the best volumising mascaras. For the brows, on the other hand, I find it's harder to pinpoint a very long-lasting product among all the gels, tints and waxes out there. In my experience, as someone with fairly full eyebrows (though they can look thin and flat if left to their own devices), I've only encountered formulas that either tint and offer little to no hold or only fan and define the hairs for a short time - before flaking away. That was until I stumbled upon a certain wax that promises to freeze my stubborn brows in place - and delivers.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze is touted as an iconic beauty buy and is a permanent fixture in my makeup bag - oh, and did I mention it's 25% off right now?

Why Brow Freeze is the only product I trust with my brows

Topped with a rose-gold lid and housed in a handy and very portable pot, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze wax deserves every bit of its social media fame. Well, as far as I'm concerned anyway - it has transformed both my relationship with my brows and the way in which I wear them.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze View at Sephora $17.96 at Walmart $18.20 at Nordstrom RRP: £25m | This clear styling wax offers a long-wearing hold to wayward and stubborn brows without feeling stiff, crunchy or leaving a flaky residue. It works to amplify and style thin and thick brows alike, offering a feathered and lifted effect in seconds.

Before finding this little game-changer, I always wanted to achieve that feathered, fluffy brow look à la Brooke Shields. And while theoretically, I have a similar brow shape and fullness, I could never get them to stay looking quite as fanned out and bushy - no matter how much gel I brush through the hairs. Enter, Brow Freeze.

First of all, a little goes a long way - I've been using this wax for over two years and am only on my second pot. I just take a little dollop on a brow spoolie and brush it through, fanning out the hairs in the direction I like them to sit. I then press the hairs down with the stick of my brush, to achieve that laminated look.

Within seconds, my brows double in size and they stay that way, all day. I then either leave them at that or top them with my trusty Victoria Beckham FeatherFix, which is a tinted brow gel (I use the shade Light Brunette). The wax gives my brows a slight shine, which looks so much more natural than other straightforward clear gels I've used before - and doesn't leave any flakes on the skin.

The hold is truly something. If I stick them down in the morning and top them with my brow tint, in the evening they're still just as feathered and fanned - even after I've accidentally rubbed them whilst pulling off a jumper and so on. In my experience, the formula doesn't dry completely and stays slightly tacky, which I actually like as it means I can brush them back into place on the rare occasion that they have been dishevelled - in that aforementioned jumper scenario, for instance. As discussed though, a little goes a long way and because I use such a small amount, that slight tackiness doesn't feel uncomfortable or heavy. Plus if you use a tint over the top (like I do) that will help the product to feel more dry and set.

If you have thick and somewhat unruly brows, I really recommend giving Brow Freeze a go and while a full-size pot is £25, it takes months to really make a dent into its waxy surface. Now, every brow product seems to pale in comparison to the heavy-duty setting power this supplies - I honestly doubt I'll ever find its superior.

How to apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze

Just as you just brush your best clear mascaras through your lashes, you simply need to apply this gel through your brows, coating the hairs and pushing them into the direction and shape you prefer.

Use a spoolie brush - like this one from Morphe at Look Fantastic - to comb the product through (remember you only need a little bit of wax). Then I recommend using the handle of your brush to press the hairs down against the skin, to achieve that shiny, laminated look. For added fullness and tint, apply a brow pencil or tinted gel over the top.