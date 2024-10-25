We've seen inside the highly-anticipated M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

Spread the word, the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is back for another year of festive fun, counting down to Christmas with 25 stellar beauty products - and it's finally available to shop now...

There's no feeling quite like indulging in one of the best beauty advent calendars during the run-up to Christmas, whether that be unboxing the Anthropologie Beauty Advent Calendar or tucking into the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar. Luckily, the joy doesn't stop there, as this week marks the all-important launch of the highly sought-after M&S Beauty Advent Calendar.

Packed full of 25 must-have beauty products from the likes of Clinique, REN, Color Wow and Benefit, including six full-sized gems, we're certain this in-demand calendar won't be sticking around for very long...

Inside the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

Although there's a multitude of beauty advent calendars available on the market, each year there's always one I hear so much talk about in my role as a beauty writer. Thanks to its affordable price tag and the array of big-name brands hosted inside, the highly sought-after M&S option always makes waves. It's just launched this week, so naturally, I had to unbox this year's edition to see what all the hype was about...

Amazing value M&S The Beauty Advent Calendar 2024 View at M&S RRP: £315, or £50 when you spend £35 on Clothing, Home and Beauty in-store or online Worth of Contents: Over £300 Number of products: 25 (6 full-size) Whether you're treating yourself or looking for a gift for others, this year's M&S Beauty Advent Calendar makes home to an assortment of skincare, makeup and body care products from a host of well-known (and loved) beauty brands. You can expect to find an exciting gift stashed away behind each door, such as a Cowshed body lotion, Clinique's iconic cleansing balm, a full-sized Benefit mascara and much more.

What's in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar 2024?

For those wanting a true glance into the contents of this year's advent calendar, you can expect a curated edit of popular beauty products from a myriad of brands, including REN, L'Occitane and Nails Inc. This calendar makes home to a plethora of beauty gems, from skincare, haircare and makeup to fragrance, sleep bath and body - you name it, it has it.

Floral Street Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum 10ml

Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum 10ml Clinique Take the Day off Balm 15ml

Take the Day off Balm 15ml Color Wow Colour Security Shampoo 75ml

Colour Security Shampoo 75ml Color Wow Colour Security Conditioner 75ml

Colour Security Conditioner 75ml Benefit Fan Fest Mascara 8.5g

Fan Fest Mascara 8.5g REN EverCalm Cleansing Milk 50ml

EverCalm Cleansing Milk 50ml Nails Inc 'Cranberry Me Merry' Nail Polish 10ml

'Cranberry Me Merry' Nail Polish 10ml Percy & Reed Tame That Mane Smoothing Blow Dry Cream 100ml

Tame That Mane Smoothing Blow Dry Cream 100ml Formula Sleep Cream 15ml

Sleep Cream 15ml L’Occitane Shea Hand Cream 30ml

Shea Hand Cream 30ml Philip Kingsley Elasticizer 40ml

Elasticizer 40ml Fresh Elements Glow Day Cream 15ml

Glow Day Cream 15ml Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Masque 15ml

Botanical Repair Strengthening Masque 15ml Nails Inc 'Nude In Noelle' Nail Polish 10ml

'Nude In Noelle' Nail Polish 10ml Pixi Eye Define Waterline Tightline Eyeliner Black 0.35g

Eye Define Waterline Tightline Eyeliner Black 0.35g Cowshed Relax Bath & Body Shower Gel 100ml

Relax Bath & Body Shower Gel 100ml Margaret Dabbs Nail and Cuticle Serum 15ml

Nail and Cuticle Serum 15ml This Works Deep Sleep Overnight Whip 200ml

Deep Sleep Overnight Whip 200ml M&S Discover Velvet Amber Eau de Toilette 10ml

Velvet Amber Eau de Toilette 10ml Cowshed Relax Bath & Body Body Lotion 200ml

Relax Bath & Body Body Lotion 200ml Dr. PAWPAW Ultimate Red Tinted Lip Balm 10ml

Ultimate Red Tinted Lip Balm 10ml Prai Ageless Throat and Decolletage Crème 30ml

Ageless Throat and Decolletage Crème 30ml Living Proof PhD 5-in-1 Styling Treatment 60ml

PhD 5-in-1 Styling Treatment 60ml Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask 15ml

Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask 15ml Bloom & Blossom Keep Dancing Foot and Leg Mist 100ml

Unboxing the M&S Advent Calendar 2024

With an abundance of beauty advent calendars available on the market, I can appreciate a unique and innovative design when I see one - this M&S buy included. Speaking of which, this year's calendar arrives in the form of a luxuriously soft, navy velvet cosmetics bag, which arguably is a gift within itself - perfect for storing your everyday makeup or for taking on your travels. Take a deeper look inside and you'll find 25 festive designed boxes neatly tucked away, each containing an exciting beauty treat.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

From nourishing skincare and colour-protecting haircare to moreish scents and rich body lotions, the calendar features 25 products from hero brands such as Pixi, Living Proof and Aveda. Most notably, throughout the countdown to Christmas, you'll welcome full-sized six products into your routine, including Benefit's Fan Fest Mascara, the This Works Deep Sleep Overnight Whip and two Nails Inc nail polishes.

With the calendar boasting an impressive lineup that makes for the ultimate self-care regime, Head of Beauty at M&S, James Mugford says: “With this year’s eagerly anticipated Beauty Advent Calendar we’re inviting customers to spoil their senses, savour spa-like experiences at home and discover ways to show themselves a little TLC when battling against the elements.”

The Beauty Team's top product picks

Excitingly, this year's advent calendar hosts some of the woman&home beauty team's staple products, including a luxe floral vanilla fragrance, scented hand cream and rich hair mask.

Beauty Editor's pick Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque View at John Lewis RRP: £34 Equipped with nourishing butters and reparative plant lipids, Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim is a fan of this intensely rich hair mask, she says: "Even if the only thing this Aveda Mask had going for it was the scent, that would still be a compelling enough reason to use it - it smells unbelievably good. Like posh spa meets even posher perfume. Luckily, it does have other attributes, like a nourishing oil-rich formula and clingy texture that doesn’t run off your hair down the plughole. Plus you only need to leave it on for 5 minutes at most, so it’s unusually life-friendly for a hair mask." Beauty Writer's pick Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum 10ml View at John Lewis RRP: £29 for 10ml After unboxing the calendar, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's favourite pick is the Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau De Parfum. Already a firm fan of cosy vanilla scents, she says: "This perfume is like nothing I've smelt before, it packs all the warmth and sweetness of a traditional vanilla fragrance yet is complemented by a floral and citrusy twist, with notes of lemon, patchouli and red orchid. In my opinion, it makes for the perfect everyday scent." Beauty Writer's pick L'Occitane Travel-Size Shea Butter Hand Cream View at Look Fantastic RRP: £9.50 L'Occitane's Shea Butter Hand Cream is a standout pick for Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, whose hands suffer from bad circulation and sensitive skin in the colder months. "I've never really loved hand creams - as they always leave a greasy film - but this one soaks in quickly and feels so luxurious on the skin. It's ultra-hydrating and the scent is just divine, it's so comforting hence why I love to apply it before I go to bed (it lives on my nightstand) and that way, it gets to work and doesn't rub off throughout the day," she says.

When does the M&S Advent Calendar go on sale?

For those wanting to shop the advent calendar, you will be pleased to know that it will be available to snap up, online and in stores around the country, from Thursday, 24th October. But, be sure to be quick as we're certain stocks won't be sitting on shelves for very long.

Is the M&S advent calendar worth buying?

While it is subject to and dependant on your personal preferences, it's worth noting that this advent calendar is one of the most affordable advent calendars that I've seen on the market. Setting you back £50, you can expect 25 popular products (worth over £300) in return, which sounds like a pretty impressive deal to me. So, if you're looking to get in on some festive fun or want to treat yourself to a stellar lineup of must-have beauty products, all without breaking the bank, this advent calendar is the answer.