How to use the Shark FlexStyle to revive flat, lack-lustre hair

Is there anything worse than flat and lank hair? This is the trusty hair combo I - a beauty writer - rely on to revive my hair for work, events and everything in between...

There can be many factors that contribute to the loss of volume and bounce of our hair, from the environment in general (damp weather is a real buzzkill to blowouts) to using a bit too much product in your hair, thus weighing it down. Thankfully though, there are several tools and products at our disposal that can inject a bit of life back into your locks, including the best hair dryers for fine hair and the best hair dryer brushes, the latter of which concerns me today.

As someone with hair of medium thickness and feathered layers, my go-to hairstyle is that of a '90s-style blowout and there's one tool and styling mousse I reach for when my hair needs extra oomph...

How I achieve lasting volume with the Shark FlexStyle

Now, to give you a bit of background, my hair is naturally straight, mid-length and as mentioned, sits somewhere in between thin and thick. To me, it's always felt a little lifeless and dull, in fact, up until recently hair was my least favourite part of my morning but after adopting this styling routine, I finally have some bounce.

So, what is it I use to inject life into my previously very uninspiring locks? I'm going to keep this very simple, my styling routine consists of three key items; a heat protectant, volume mousse and the Shark FlexStyle.

After washing my hair, I start by gently towel drying my hair, before adding my heat spray and a large pump of the TRESemmé volume mousse to the palm of my hand (this is crucial step one). I work this into my roots, before carefully brushing it through and using the Flex hairdryer setting until my hair is almost dry but still slightly damp and then will use the larger hot brush attachment to finish,

Now, this is where the magic happens. I will then section out my hair and twirl the brush up and out, along each portion, focusing mostly on the ends so that they curl outwards. I repeat this, making sure to catch the ends - I'll sometimes also use my fingers to curl them upwards again, while they're still warm. I find bushing up and out, as opposed to down and inwards, helps to add volume - while the flick adds bounce and movement to my layers.

(Image credit: Future)

Then, for my face-framing pieces, instead of positioning the strands on top of the brush head and rotating downwards - which is often the go-to for fringe hairstyles - I wrap the hair under the brush and curl upwards. This gives me that ultra-bouncy and curved, curtain-bang look. I'll then finish with a salt or hair spray, to lock in that volume.

This swishy style will often last me a whole day, but if I'm going out for the evening or find my hair looking a bit flat by day two, I will wet my hair slightly and repeat the process.

Since starting this combo and adding a few layers to my hair, I've had so many compliments on how effortless and voluminous it looks, so if you've also been feeling uninspired or bored with your thin or straight hair, I would recommend adding a volume-boosting mouse and a hot brush to your rotation.

Who should use the Shark FlexStyle?

While the Shark Flex is great for most hair types, if you're someone with quite flat hair or thin hair, I would definitely recommend trying the hot brush attachments to boost volume. Equally, for those seeking a low-maintenance, multi-purpose styler, this tool is a 4-in-1 - making it ideal for replacing your hairdryer and go-to curler.

I will say though that the self-wrapping curler attachments take a little practice to master but all in all, it's a great volume booster for those who need it. Its brush and dryer heads are also great for smoothing flyaways.