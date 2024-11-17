Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged: I put two premium cordless devices to the test

When the idea of doing a Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged article came up, 21-year-old me did a little inner dance of joy. That's how old I was when the first ghd hair straightener was released, and while this sounds dramatic, it completely changed my relationship with my naturally thick, frizzy hair.

Back then I would have paid anything to own one of the best cordless straighteners, but the technology to create such a device seems to have taken an age. Now, twenty-odd years later, my cordless straightener dreams have come true, with a selection available. However, for me, ghd and Dyson are arguably the front runners in this race, and so I was excited to see how they would perform and compare.

What I can say, without any doubt, is they both deliver what is expected of them – straight hair from a cordless device. However, how they do so and who they will be suited to is very different. Let's take a closer look...

At a glance: The Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged

Dyson Corrale $399.99 at Amazon Features: 3 temperature settings, up to 30-min battery life Review: The Dyson Corrale does exactly what it says on the tin, it straightens hair with a polished look we have come to expect from Dyson hair tools. Its three different temperature options and barrel shape lend itself to a variety of hair types and styles – and the lack of cord makes curling in particular, so much easier. But, it is cumbersome to use and isn't a tool you would want to carry around for a quick hair refresh while out and about. If you're after a cord-free straightening experience at home, this very much delivers. Just bear in mind a full charge will only give you about 30 minutes of use (depending on hair type and thickness). Buy it if: You're looking for cord-free styling at home and budget isn't an issue. ghd Unplugged $314 at Amazon $314 at Amazon Features: 1 heat settings, up to 20-min battery life Review: Noticeably lighter - and £100 cheaper – than the Dyson Corrale, the ghd Unplugged cordless straightener is a game-changing travel companion for your hair. Small but powerful, it has one heat setting, which is suitable for most hair types, and creates a beautiful sleek, straight look only ghd's signature ceramic plates can deliver. After using it, my hair looked and felt similar to that of my corded straighteners, although the compact size meant it took significantly longer to use all over. If you're after a truly portable cordless straightener with a reliable 20-mins of use on a full battery, look no further. Buy it if: You're after a quality cordless tool to have on hand any time your hair needs a refresh on the go.

How I tested the Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged

(Image credit: Future)

To fairly compare these two cordless straighteners, I used them for the last three months, at least three times a week each. I also took both products out with me to test their portability, timed both of their charging times and how long they lasted on a full charge while straightening my hair. I will continue to use both products so I can update any changes in battery life or performance over a longer period.

I used both devices for top-ups to my hair both in and out of the house, as well as to straighten all of my hair from freshly blow-dried to see how they fared.

How do the specifications of the Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged compare?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Dyson Corrale ghd Unplugged RRP £400 £299 Weight 561g 300g Dimensions 292 x 32 x 46mm Power 200w 230w Temp settings 3 (165, 185, 210°C) 1 (185°C) Run time Up to 30 mins Up to 20 mins Charge time 70 mins 120 mins Cord length 3.8m N/A Warranty 2 years 2 years

Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged: Design

Dyson Corrale design

When looking at these two cordless straighteners side-by-side, it's hard to believe they are the same product. They are significantly different in size and weight, with the Dyson Corrale being much bigger and heavier than its ghd counterpart. Its weight, in particular, should be noted here. It is almost double that ]of the ghd (weighing over half a kilo) and feels very heavy to use and carry about.

It is also much bigger, and where the ghd easily fits in my small-to-medium-sized shoulder bags, there is no way I would get the Corrale in there. And nor would I want to – its size and weight put it out of the running if you're after a cordless straightener to take out and about.

The Corrale's straightening plates are made from manganese copper alloy, which are designed to grip and gather hair as you go, and the barrel is curved to aid curling and other hair styling options.

The power button is located on the front of the device, next to a + and - button, which allow you to adjust to one of the three heat settings (165, 185, 210°C). Just above is an OLED screen, which displays battery level and temperature.

The Corrale promises up to 30 minutes of cordless styling from a full charge and takes just over an hour to get the battery level restored. There is an auto-shut-off feature, which turns them off after 10 minutes of inactivity, and a safety lock which secures the plates together for immediate safe storage. The device has universal voltage and a handy flight-ready feature making it safe for travel.

ghd Unplugged design

ghd claims its Unplugged is '30% smaller' and has a '47% lighter frame when compared to competing brands', and while I haven't done the maths to say whether that is completely accurate, I can say the ghd Unplugged is highly portable. Even inside its storage pouch, it would easily fit in most bags with ease.

Being compact overall means the plates are smaller and therefore cover less hair with every pass. The plates have ghd's signature smooth contours, with a high-gloss coating to help them glide over your hair. The shape of the barrel is thicker on one end, making it much easier to hold, and the plates are thinner, which makes getting to the root of your hair easier than with the Corrale's barrel.

The ghd Unplugged comes with just one temperature setting (185°C) - switch it on and the power switch pulses until it reaches the right temperature. It makes a sound to alert you the device is ready to use, which takes around 40 seconds. There are a series of LED lights just underneath the power switch to tell you how the battery is faring. The ghd Unplugged promises up to 20 minutes of cordless styling, however, much like Dyson, ghd caveats this time with your hair and styling habits.

To charge is a simple USB power cable, which takes roughly two hours to get the battery back to full capacity.

Both straighteners have clear indicators of battery level and when the device is ready to use (Image credit: Future)

Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged: Styling

Dyson Corrale styling

The Dyson Corrale comes with three different temperatures, which is not only good for avoiding unnecessary heat but great for styling options. My hair is naturally thick, so needs a minimum of around 180 degrees to make it look and feel sleek. I haven't touched the 160-degree option, however, this would make this tool particularly well-suited to anyone who has fine hair and doesn't need (or want) much heat to achieve the desired style.

When it comes to straightening, it's hard to fault the Dyson Corrale and the polished look it creates. But the added higher temperature option is also a bonus, particularly for me, as it means I can make it a bit hotter to add in some texture or curls, which the barrel of this device totally lends itself to. And the lack of cord makes curling with these straighteners so much easier. Just be prepared for the battery to need charging afterwards (depending on your hair length).

ghd Unplugged styling

The ghd Unplugged only has just one temperature setting of 185 degrees, which, thankfully, is the optimum temperature for my hair. And so it straightens my locks beautifully. But that is about as far as it goes. I tried to add a bit of texture and curls to my hair using the device, and for little waves, it's not too bad. But the barrel itself is just too short to be used for anything other than straightening. I have used it to top-up waves when out and about, but this isn't a tool I would go to for anything other than straightening.

Hair freshly blow-dried (left), hair straightened on right-hand side with the Dyson Corrale (middle), hair straightened on the left-hand side with the ghd Unplugged (Image credit: Future)

Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged: Performance

Dyson Corrale performance

When it comes to performance, the Dyson Corrale delivers. It heats up in under a minute, and when at the desired temperature, delivers hair styling of a quality I have now very much come to expect from Dyson products. It is powerful and leaves my hair frizz-free and sleek. And I have no problem doing my whole head of hair on one full charge, although this does ultimately completely drain the battery.

When using this as a portable straightener, however, the Dyson Corrale falls short in a few areas, most noticeably its size, weight and manner of charge. There is simply nothing about this device that makes it portable.

ghd Unplugged performance

Honestly, it's hard to fault the ghd Unplugged in terms of performance. It too heats up in under a minute and then offers sleek, straight hair with the same quality ghd always delivers. But, it's not a tool I would use to straighten all of my hair. I did it for the purposes of testing and it took significantly longer to do so than the Dyson Corrale, and I was right on the wire with the battery after doing so.

Where this tool excels is the power and performance it packs into such a portable device. I take it pretty much everywhere and barely notice it in my bag.

Both of these devices switch off automatically after a period of inactivity for safety - 10 minutes for the Corrale and 3 minutes for the ghd Unplugged. I tested both multiple times and on each occasion, they would shut off after those times. Both take longer to cool down – at least 15 minutes – but the Corrale has a safety lock and the ghd a travel pouch for immediate storage.

The ghd Unplugged in its travel pouch fits in my small-sized shoulder bag, whereas the Dyson Corrale would not, even without the protective cover (Image credit: Future)

Dyson Corrale vs ghd Unplugged: the w&h verdict

There is no denying both of these devices do as promised - straighten hair via a device that isn't plugged in. The answer to which one is right for you will be determined mostly by where you want to use it, and what you need it to do. If, like me, the sole reason you want a cordless straightener is to be able to easily take it out and have it on hand to iron out any unwanted frizz from bad weather or just give yourself a little refresh on the go, the ghd Unplugged reigns supreme.

But if you want a straightener to use at home cord-free, so you can move about the house, have the option of different temperatures and the ability to create different styles, the Dyson Corrale is the one you want.