Common beauty salon treatments and the results they promise

A pampering session is one of the most popular forms of self-care, whether you prefer a manicure and pedicure, a relaxing massage or a results-driven facial.

But while common beauty treatments can be easy to decipher, less obvious treatments like high-tech laser facials, lymphatic drainage or brow lamination take a little more explaining. Think of this as your complete guide to beauty treatments, from the most common to innovative new treatments.

Whether you're just looking for a relaxing moment to look forward to or want to book a course of treatments to tackle a certain issue, these are the most common beauty treatments and the results they promise.

Common beauty treatments and what they mean

Manicure

A professional manicure will help keep nails looking their best with a step-by-step treatment with professional tools to trim cuticles, buff nails and shape the nails. Angie Campbell, Lead Nail Technician at Paint Nails London says the classic manicure will always be popular. She says of the process, "We start by discussing the client’s nail health, preferences, and any concerns they might have. This helps us tailor the service to their needs." Clients can also opt for gel, bio-sculpt or BIAB nails for a long-lasting effect that won't chip.

Pedicure

Like a manicure, a pedicure will tidy up toenails and buff, polish and moisturise your feet — particularly useful in the winter when our feet can be neglected. Nail technician Angie Campbell says, "A pedicure not only beautifies the nails but also promotes foot health. Right now, we’re seeing a strong shift toward personalisation and nail health; clients want beautiful and nourishing treatments."

Chemical skin peel

Chemical skin peels aren't as drastic as they sound. The treatment involves applying an exfoliating acid (at a low dose for those with sensitive skin or who are new to the treatment) to aid dead skin removal and encourage cell turnover. The top layer of skin is removed evenly to reveal a brighter complexion and remove any surface marks. However, clients might need to commit to the treatment a few times to see more noticeable results.

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion is another treatment that removes the top layer of skin, so a high SPF is a must after the treatment and in the following weeks. It gently sands down the skin with a hand-held device consisting of a vacuum and a tip containing crushed crystals, treating light scarring, discolouration, sun damage and stretch marks.

Lash lift

A lash lift is a semi-permanent treatment (it usually lasts around 6-8 weeks) that enhances the natural lashes by curling them upwards, giving the appearance of longer, more voluminous lashes. The procedure has two parts; the first is where a solution is applied to the lashes to reshape with a curling rod, followed by a nourishing treatment. Monica Botros, Company Manager at Strip Hair Removal Experts salons in London told us that lash lifts are a popular choice for clients. She explains, "It provides a natural, yet lifted look, enhancing the eyes without the need for mascara or eyelash curlers. It's low maintenance, with minimal aftercare required."

Lash and eyebrow tinting

A very affordable beauty treatment is eyelash and eyebrow tinting, which is a quick and easy way to create fuller-looking lashes and brows. The treatment involves applying dye to the area as you would hair dye and then leaving it for several minutes depending on how dark the desired finish look is. The whole process can take just half an hour.

Brow lamination

If you want to up your brow game further, brow lamination is another popular treatment that creates fuller-looking, fluffy brows. Like a lash lift, the treatment involves perming the brow hairs to create a more defined look. Salon manager Monica Botros says, "The process helps to shape and straighten the brows, giving them a uniform and fluffy appearance. It also helps to control unruly brows and fill in sparse areas. Our guests are a big fan of this one. It requires minimal maintenance and saves time on daily brow grooming."

Bikini wax

A bikini wax involves hot wax applied to the bikini line and removed with material to pull the hairs out at the root. Salon manager Monica Botros explains, "Intimate waxing is our most popular treatment. Back 20 years ago, when Strip first opened, it was our bread and butter…and it still is to this day, 20 years on, it’s growing year on year. In just the past year, our Hollywood service has grown by over 20% in the salon, and we expect to see continuous growth."

Leg waxing

Leg waxing is also a popular beauty salon treatment, particularly for those who are off on holiday and don't want to worry about regular shaving. The treatment involves waxing the area for smooth and hair-free legs. Clients can either opt for a half-leg or full-leg wax - and many opt to get their bikini line waxed simultaneously for ease.

Facial waxing

Waxing is also a popular option for facial areas - the most common areas being the top lip and brows. Waxing brows gives a sharper and cleaner line, while plucking or threading gives a softer approach. Many beauticians will finish off the brows with tweezers to get a more precise effect after waxing.

Skin rejuvenation

"Our expert therapists are also trained in skin rejuvenation, which is a treatment that helps to tighten, brighten and boost collagen under the skin," salon manager Monica Botros says. Skin rejuvenation typically refers to treatments that remove damaged cells on the skin's surface with different techniques, including lasers, light treatments, and acids.

Dermaplaning

Dermaplaning is a relatively new treatment that has become popular over the last decade. The procedure involves using a blade to shave away the top layers of your skin to remove 'peach fuzz' (tiny hairs on the face, usually around the cheeks and jawline), and it can also reduce the appearance of acne scars or uneven skin tone.

Profhilo

Profhilo is another popular cosmetic treatment that's minimally invasive but can have a significant impact. The treatment injects hyaluronic acid into the skin to improve skin texture and firmness and is a popular treatment for tackling fine lines and wrinkles as an alternative to Botox.

Extraction

Extraction in skincare refers to a therapist using their fingers (with gloves!) or a machine to remove blackheads and whiteheads from the skin to reveal a clearer complexion. It's often an optional add-on to other facials or skin rejuvenation treatments.

Botox

Botox, a form of botulinum toxin, is an injectable treatment used to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by temporarily paralyzing the muscles underneath the skin. Clients will typically choose up to three areas (the forehead, around the eyes, or frown lines are popular choices) and return for a top-up every three to six months.

Lymphatic drainage

Lymphatic drainage is a specialised massage that helps stimulate the lymphatic system. It's a relaxing treatment that aims to encourage lymph fluid to move around the body and is said to have a detoxing effect on the body. Lymphatic drainage facials are also popular treatments.

Microneedling

Microneedling is another aesthetic treatment that tackles fine lines and wrinkles without being too invasive. The treatment uses a tool with tiny needles that puncture the skin and stimulate its natural healing process, encouraging cell turnover. It's said to boost collagen and elastin production.

HydraFacial

A HydraFacial is a popular type of facial that gives the skin a deep clean. The treatment uses proprietary technology to cleanse, extract and hydrate the skin, infusing it with nourishing ingredients.

Facial workout

Many salons now offer facial workouts as well as traditional facials, which strengthen facial muscles and are said to have a lifting and toning effect with continued treatments. They often involve a buccal massage, which is a facial treatment that involves massaging the muscles inside the mouth

Swedish massage

Massages are popular all over the world, with different cultures having their own take on the treatment. Swedish massage is a Western technique that involves firm strokes over the body, promoting blood flow and aiding relaxation. It's often one of the most popular massage techniques on offer in beauty salons and spas.

Thai massage

A Thai massage is very different to an oil massage or Swedish massage, using special moves to contort the body into aided yoga poses and stretches - you'll feel much more limber after this massage! The therapist will use their hands, elbows, and knees to manipulate the body along energy lines (called 'Sen' in Thai culture).

Hot stone massage

Another popular massage that's deeply relaxing, a hot stone massage uses smooth, heated stones on the muscles (most often on the back) and creates pressure that helps the body to relax. This is an effective treatment for anyone suffering from a tight back or tension in their back and shoulders.

Deep tissue massage

A deep tissue massage really works into stiff and tense muscles and targets deeper layers of muscles and tissues to loosen up the body. This is a great option for anyone who's suffering from knots in their back and sore muscles. A word of warning, though - this type of massage can sometimes feel a little uncomfortable and typically isn't as relaxing as oil or aromatherapy massages.

LED light therapy facial

LED light therapy is becoming increasingly popular, and now we better understand its benefits. Red LED light, in particular, is thought to have multiple benefits in reducing inflammation and stimulating collagen. While Blue LED light therapy could help ease acne on the skin.

Derma fillers

Derma fillers are one of the more drastic aesthetic beauty treatments clients can opt for, where injectable materials such as Hyaluronic acid or Calcium hydroxylapatite are injected into the skin. This is particularly popular for those who want to tackle sagging skin or a loss of volume due to ageing. Derma fillers are a big step, and it's essential to go through the process thoroughly with a trained professional and discuss risks and variable outcomes.

Laser hair removal

Laser hair removal is a popular treatment for those who want to reduce or remove body hair permanently. The treatment involves exposing the targeted area to pulses of laser light, which destroy the hair follicle. First popular in the '90s, this pioneering hair removal treatment is more popular than ever, thanks to its noticeable results.

Teeth whitening

A beautiful smile is at the top of many of our beauty wish lists, so it's no surprise that tooth whitening is a popular treatment. Tooth whitening or tooth bleaching typically involves wearing trays in a mould of the client's teeth lined with a bleaching agent over weeks or months to lighten the teeth gradually.

Body scrub

While many of us may perform a body scrub at home (hello, everything shower), a professional treatment will ensure an even application and thorough exfoliation of the skin all over the body. This is a particularly popular treatment before applying a fake tan session or a holiday and promises smooth, even skin.

Body wrap

A body wrap is a functional and relaxing treatment where the skin is cocooned in plastic, bandages or blankets with oils, creams, lotions or mud. A seaweed body wrap is a particularly popular choice and is said to detox the body and reveal smooth and healthy-looking skin. Body wraps can be detoxing, exfoliating or hydrating.

Turkish Hammam

You'll have to visit a specialist spa for a Turkish Hammam - but trust us when we say it's worth it. Usually, the process is that you first sit in a steam room and are then washed with soapy water before a scrub and usually another steam. You can also opt for add-ons, including a relaxing oil massage, hair wash or a face mask.

Reflexology

Reflexology involves massaging the feet and targeting pressure points related to different body parts. Reflexologists believe that different points on the feet relate to different organs in the body and will often talk about your overall health before and after the treatment. It's usually a very relaxing experience.

Make-up application

Many beauty salons also offer professional makeovers, whether you want to experiment with a new look or need a beauty look for a specific occasion. This can be a great way to learn some new tips and tricks and work out what styles of make-up and specific shades and colours suit you, guided by an expert.

Spray tan

We all know how bad sun beds are for our skin - but luckily there is another way to get a golden glow. A spray tan is a quick treatment that only takes around half an hour and can cover the whole body. The process usually involves standing in paper undies in a protected tanning booth while the therapist sprays your body evenly with a tanning mist. Let it develop overnight and wash off in the morning for glowing skin.