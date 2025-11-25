Sagittarius star sign: history, dates and personality traits

Sagittarius is the archer of the heavens. Since at least the Babylonians, the stars of this constellation have represented someone carrying a bow. To the Babylonians this was the god Nergal, but for the later Greeks the figure behind this constellation was more mysterious.

According to Greek astronomers Sagittarius was either shaped after the centaur Chiron or the son of Pan called Krotos. Chiron is said to have learned archery from the goddess Artemis and was teacher to several famous Greek heroes. Ancient astronomers however suggested Chiron was represented in the heavens by the constellation Centaurus. Krotos meanwhile was a child of the god Pan and is associated with the Muses.

As a hunter he is said to have invented archery, and his arrows never missed their target. As a lover of the arts he is said to have invented applause. For his flattery, or appreciation, of them, the Muses convinced Zeus to set Krotos into sky as Sagittarius. Here his arrow is pointed directly at the monstrous heart of Scorpio.

Sagittarius personality traits

Whichever figure is behind Sagittarius - Chiron or Krotos – they both represent key characteristics of those born under this sign. Chiron was a masterful teacher and Sagittarians love to spread knowledge. Krotos was an admirer of the Muses and Sagittarians show a deep understanding of the arts.

Sagittarius is the Archer of the zodiac and those born under this sign are able to project their mind as sharply as any arrow. Sagittarians are generous and far-thinking individuals. Occasionally they may become lost in their search for truths but they are always willing to share and make great teachers.

Some may find Sagittarians too philosophically minded. Their search for truth can see them thinking in abstractions and missing details. Sagittarians may not like to be tethered to humdrum and everyday life by a partner or friends. But when they do find something to aim their lives at you can be certain they will find their mark.