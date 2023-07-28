woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

FAQs

Is there an Apatchy London NHS discount? Apatchy London offers an exclusive 20% off leather handbags and straps for NHS staff. If you qualify for this discount, head over to the Health Service Discount website and become a member (for free). Once you’re a member, you’ll receive your discount code.

Is there an Apatchy London student discount? Apatchy London doesn’t currently offer an exclusive discount for students, however, it’s really easy to save at the retailer. As well as offering regular discount codes (which you can find in our list of offers above) Apatchy London also runs an outlet sale all year round, offers a newsletter discount and has a friend referral scheme.

Can I get free delivery at Apatchy London? Yes, you can get free standard delivery by Royal Mail if your order exceeds £65. If your order is under that amount, the total delivery cost will be £3.95. Standard delivery takes between 2-3 working days to arrive, so you won’t have to wait long for your goodies.

Does Apatchy London do next day delivery? If you want your order ASAP you can choose express delivery for £6.95. Express delivery usually takes 1-2 working days to arrive and will be delivered by APC Express Service.

Can I track my Apatchy London delivery? Yes, you can. Whether you’ve opted for standard delivery with Royal Mail or express delivery with APC Express Service you can track your order via the courier's website if you receive a tracking number.

What is the Apatchy London returns policy? You can return full-price orders for a full refund within 14 days of receiving your item, which includes delivery costs. If your item is from the sale, you can still get a refund but £3 will be deducted from your refund for the delivery cost. Make sure that your item is in its original condition and packaging when returning.

How do I contact the Apatchy London customer service team? You can contact the Apatchy London team through a few different methods. Firstly, you can contact them by email at info@apatchy.co.uk. Secondly, you can phone the team at 44 (0)1279 718133. Thirdly you can contact the team through the live chat function on the website (just click the message button on the bottom right-hand side of the website to start). Finally, you can write to them at Apatchy Ltd, Unit 3, Hatfield Regis Grange Estate, Hatfield Broad Oak, Bishop's Stortford, Herts CM22 7JZ.

What payment methods does Apatchy London accept? You can pay for your brand-new bag or new accessories with Amazon Pay, American Express, Apply Pay, Diners Club, Discover, Google Pay, Maestro, Mastercard, PayPal, Shop Pay, Union Pay, Visa and Klarna.

Hints & tips

As well as Apatchy London discount codes there are other ways to snap up a gorgeous bag, accessories or homeware at a lower price. Read our hints and tips below to get in the know:

Enjoy a new customer discount: All you have to do to get a 10% discount on your first order is to sign up for the Apatchy London newsletter. As well as an initial saving, joining the mailing list has loads of other benefits, like getting access to exclusive newsletter deals and you’ll be an early bird in finding out about new product launches.

Shop the outlet: Apatchy London has an outlet sale that runs throughout the year, offering up to 50% off a huge array of bags and accessories. Apparel sold in the outlet are discontinued lines, so make sure you snap up any deals you like as once they’re gone they’re gone for good!

Refer a friend: Share the love and tell all your pals about Apatchy London and you can both bag a saving. If you’re the one referring you’ll get 15% off your next purchase and if you’re being referred you can get 15% off your first!

