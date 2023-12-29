The royal family 'look solid' without Meghan and Harry, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit the royal family in 2020, putting an to their royal duties in favour of starting a new life in California.

The couple have since had two children, Archie and Lilibet, but despite growing their own family, tensions are high between them and their other relatives, Prince William, Kate Middleton, as well as King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out a string of interviews, and Harry has released a tell-all memoir, which include some not so complimentary remarks about his family and scathing allegations in which Meghan alluded to the royal family making "comments" about son Archie's race.

Despite claims of peace talks between Harry and his father earlier this year, there has been speculation that tension remains high between the brothers.

Though there are new reports the royal family have "moved on" from the fallout, it has been alleged Harry and Meghan have been dealt a "crushing blow" by the royal family as they were absent from the festive events but watched on while other royal relatives form a closer bond, claims royal insider.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Christmas Day Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall and their children, to the annual Christmas Morning Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The family put on a united front, and royal biographer, Angela Levin, has described the Wales family and the Tindalls as a "solid" unit, with recent claims even Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate have grown "closer".

Speaking on GB News about a royal family reconciliation, Angela said: "If there's no sense of compromise or behaving kindly, then you must move on. I think it's brought everyone together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think Zara [Tindall] and her children have got particularly friendly with [Princess Kate and [Prince] William's children and we saw little Mia [Tindall] chatting away to them and holding [Prince] Louis' hand.

"The family looks very solid now."

The close bond between former rugby ace, Mike, and William - who is the cousin of Mike's wife Zara - has seen some likened their relationship to a sibling bond.

Royal expert Jennie Bond recently told TalkTV: "I think, what was really interesting, was Mike Tindall, he had his arm around George, at one point. And what we see in Mike Tindall, is the uncle, that they lost in Harry.

"William may have found a brother in Mike Tindall, the brother he lost.

"He isn’t an uncle, of course, he’s a cousin, by marriage, but he acts, and is loved, like an uncle, by the kids and all alike, like the lost uncle.”