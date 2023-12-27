According to a royal insider, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have grown closer to King Charles III.

Royal Author, Valentine Low, discussed her perceptions of the royal family and it's dynamics to PEOPLE. He shared, "It’s only been recently that William has been closer [to Charles] — and Kate has acted as the honest broker in that.

"It is clear that she and the King are quite close — in some respects closer to him than William."

The Princess of Wales - who has sons Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte with husband William - is aware of the importance of building a strong rapport with figureheads from other countries, supporting William, and the current King of England, and knows how to carry herself well when attending royal engagements, all of which makes her a welcome "enhancement" to the royal family.

Valentine continued, "She knows the important role the family plays in building relationships globally on behalf of the U.K.

"She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous. But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right."

A separate insider, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, weighed in, "[Kate] She provides William with 'directional setting. She guides the family and guides him.'

"They are pursuing the initiatives that are important to them. They are not pushing to supplant the King and Camilla—they are an incredible enhancement."

Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | £9.23 at Amazon Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Valentine believes Kate's assertiveness and strength came to the fore following the tell all interview Harry and Meghan Markle had with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, in which they alleged some members of the royal family had "concerns and conversations" over their son Prince Archie's skin colour.

A statement was released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the late Queen Elizabeth II following the interview, and Valentine has claimed the phrase "some recollections may vary" was a term Kate pushed to include.

Valentine shared, "She thought it was very important this did not go unchallenged. She showed real strength and determination to make things clear that there was perhaps a different truth.

"Kate thinks strategically. She is going to be queen one day and has the longterm interests of the monarchy and royal family at heart."