Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has died aged 44 as 'devastated' Susanna Reid pays moving tribute live on air

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Robin Windsor has died aged 44 and tributes have been shared by dance partners including Susanna Reid and Alison Hammond.

Robin Windsor was a professional dancer on the popular show from 2010-2013 and in a statement Sisco Entertainment confirmed his passing to BBC News, sharing that he will be “deeply missed” by those who had the “privilege of knowing him”.

"His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step. Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin's vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth,” they declared. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed."

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

There have since been outpourings of tributes from members of the Strictly Come Dancing family, including several of his former dance partners. During his time on the show, Robin was partnered with Patsy Kensit, Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson and Deborah Meaden. He also danced with TV presenters Alison Hammond and Susanna Reid in the 2015 Christmas special and 2011 Strictly Children in Need respectively.

Both have now shared their devastation at the loss of Robin and Susanna was visibly emotional as she prepared to share this tragic news live on air on Good Morning Britain on 20th February.

“I’m afraid I’ve got some very sad news to break about a much-beloved member of the Strictly Come Dancing family,” Susanna began. “Because on their Facebook page today - I’m sorry, I’m not going to be able to read this Ed, because I danced with him. It’s about Robin Windsor”

Susanna passed the notes over to her co-host Ed Balls and she later spoke about when she’d danced with Robin on Strictly For Children In Need in 2011.

“Robin was larger than life and I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then. He was an absolutely remarkable dancer. Incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him, he was the most incredible personality, there was something very special about him,” she continued. “I’m sorry if you’re waking up to that [news] this morning and are as devastated as we are.”

Alison Hammond has since echoed Susanna’s admiration for Robin Windsor in a statement that was read out by her This Morning colleagues.

(Image credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

"I've just heard the very sad news about Robin's passing. I'm completely heartbroken. He was one of the nicest people to work with and so much fun to be around. I had the pleasure of dancing with him for the Strictly Christmas special and they were such special times. My thoughts are with his family and friends,” she said.

Meanwhile, actor Lisa Riley, who came 5th with Robin on season 10 of Strictly, took to Instagram to share several pictures of her and Robin together. In her caption she spoke of his “electric energy” and described her heart as “very broken”.

“My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel…….now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart……my very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE,” she shared.

Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have also paid tribute to Robin, with Claudia describing his passing as “heartbreaking”.

"Your infectious personality, energy and talent will be deeply missed by all who knew you," Tess said. "My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time."

Many of Robin Windsor’s other former Strictly colleagues and the show’s judges have also shared tributes following the announcement of his passing.