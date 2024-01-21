William and Kate’s new motto revealed as the couple put on a united front for their family during health concern

If it was ever in doubt, Prince William and Kate Middleton have always got a plan for anything that comes their way.

As evident throughout their relationship in pictures, they’ve enjoyed many milestone moments together. And this doesn’t always just mean the good times.

From losing the late Queen to weathering troubles within their own family – notably Prince William’s on-going feud with brother, Prince Harry – the couple keep calm and carry on. And now, as the Princess of Wales will be in recovery until at least Easter following a planned abdominal surgery, the pair have reportedly adopted a new mantra that proves they take everything in their stride.

A royal source, as quoted in the Sunday Times, revealed that the couple are now operating under the mood of “100 per cent family first, day job second.”

Despite both royals being praised for their commitment to their duties, and being regarded as an asset to the monarchy considering their enduring popularity, their priorities will be closer to home as Kate heals.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that suggests the couple are readjusting the balance of their personal versus professional matters.

In late 2023, Kate decided to stay home to help Prince George prepare for his exams, prioritising their children over accompanying William to Singapore for his Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is expected to remain at The London Clinic for another week before convalescing at Adelaide Cottage for the next few months. She’s unlikely to resume official duties until after Easter, and William has also postponed his imminent engagements to be by his wife’s side.

Kensington Palace announced Kate was entering the hospital just a few hours before it was revealed King Charles was also seeking treatment for a prostate condition.

While the King’s statement insisted on pointing out His Majesty’s condition is quite common for many men around his age, Kensington Palace kept details of Kate’s treatment private – and urged the public to respect this.

The statement read, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”