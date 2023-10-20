We love Prince William's response to finding out his house is haunted

Prince William's response to finding out his house is haunted has been revealed by a paranormal historian - and we couldn't love the Prince of Wales's hilarious response any more!

The Prince of Wales's home Anmer Hall was the topic of conversation on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast. In this interview, the Paranormal historian, Richard Felix revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales's holiday home Anmer Hall in Norfolk is actually haunted - and the couple were warned about moving into this historic home!

"When the Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, there was a ghost in there of a Catholic priest. That lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason. Although he was executed in York, for some reason, he's returned," revealed the historian. "They've actually heard his voice and they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall."

The expert then added that the couple were warned about the spirit, but took a lighthearted view of the situation and Prince William had a characteristically humourous response to the warning.

"Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost and the comment was, I presume from Prince William, he said, 'No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?'," said Richard.

The expert revealed that it's not just the Prince and Princess of Wales who have had encounters and in fact other members of the family have also seen spirits.

Richard revealed that Queen Elizabeth II also saw Elizabeth I's ghost at Windsor Castle. "The late Queen saw the ghost of Queen Elizabeth I, yes Elizabeth II saw the her namesake Elizabeth I in the library of Windsor Castle, so did Princess Margaret, she saw Elizabeth I as well." He added that he didn't know how old the pair were when this happened, but their account was corroborated by a lieutenant in the same room.

He revealed that even the King has had a paranormal experience. "Prince Charles was apparently terrified at Sandringham, when he was in the library and was followed around by a ghost, and fled the library!" He added that the King also feels tha same way about Buckingham Palace. "Apparently he's not too happy about Buckingham Palace because it's haunted by the ghost of a monk that appeared on Christmas Day - that's why they don't stay at Buckingham Palace," he joked.

The expert also revealed that many of the royal stately homes have established ghosts. "At Clarence House, during the war, it was taken over by the British Red Cross. And there was a young lady sat in her office, typing away when a grey hazy shape appeared in front of her desk and lingered." After telling everyone what she saw, they replied 'Oh, you've seen the Duke of Connaught have you? We've often seen him!'