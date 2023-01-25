Twitter in hot water with King Charles as Elon Musk's company sued over alleged unpaid rent

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles III's Crown Estate is suing Twitter over allegations of unpaid rent at the social media company's London offices.

His Majesty's property business filed legal action against the American social media company, which is owned by South African billionaire Elon Musk, last week.

The independent commercial business, which manages a $9.5 billion real-estate portfolio owned by the British monarchy, filed the case at the High Court last week.

According to the BBC, the alleged rental arrears concerning office space near Piccadilly Circus in central London.

Twitter, which was bought by South African billionaire Elon Musk in October, has also been sued by a landlord in San Francisco for allegedly failing to pay rent at its West Coast location for January. Twitter also reportedly asked employees at its Singapore offices to vacate the office on January 11 because of rent arrears.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the US company had signed a £2.6m-a-year lease for the third floor of its London offices, but the case relates to alleged unpaid rent on the first floor in the same building.

(Image credit: Getty)

Musk bought Twitter in a $44bn (£35bn) deal last year and subsequently fired half of its 7000 employees in an effort to cut costs. The Tesla mogul's takeover of the company has been met with widespread criticism, with multiple advertisers withdrawing from the popular platform over concerns that his 'free speech' agenda could lead to a rise in hateful content. Musk also received backlash for his relaunch of the 'Blue Tick' scheme for verified users, which was marred by glitches and led to a flood of imposter accounts.

King Charles appeared to slam Twitter in 2015 during a speech to mark the 500th anniversary of the Royal Mail.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

"Ladies and gentlemen, perhaps your greatest service is the way that Royal Mail, by its very existence, defends the written word," the former prince said in his speech to the staff of Britain's longrunning mail service.

"In these days of texting and various social media apps, the well-constructed sentence is under mortal threat!"

The Queen's eldest son seemed to then specifically criticize Twitter, expressing his disapproval of today's "140 characters or less culture."