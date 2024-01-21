The very relatable way Kate Middleton will spend the next couple of months revealed

Catherine, Princess of Wales is nearly completing her first full week in hospital at the London Clinic, following the news she had undergone a planned abdominal surgery.

The news came as something of a shock to royal fans, who were then in for a double whammy as, on the same day, the Palace confirmed that King Charles would also undergo treatment for a prostate condition.

While His Majesty’s treatment is expected to be relatively routine – especially for men of a certain age – the Princess of Wales could be off her feet for quite some time. But, in a twist which many will relate to following the pandemic and the global shift to remote working, it’s been revealed Kate will spend the next few months working from home.

Despite previous sources suggesting rest and relaxation was paramount to William and Kate following the Princess’ recent surgery – leading to the pair to adopt a mantra which really emphasised where their priorities lay – it’s now reported Kate will be keeping busy from her recovery bed at Adelaide Cottage.

The future Queen is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery, said Kensington Palace in the initial statement, with the aim was to cause as little disruption as possible for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The statement signed off with, “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

In the wake of her hospitalisation, an insider has claimed that she has an “unwavering commitment to duty” that will continue as she rests - despite her likely to not make any public appearances until at least Easter.

Insiders told The Times that as soon as the Princess is discharged from hospital she will work from bed. They said her “unwavering commitment” would see her get back into her ongoing campaigns “as soon as possible.”

An aide has told the publication she thinks there’s not much likelihood of Kate completely clearing the decks of her work when she has to recover.

The unnamed aide said, “Knowing her, I don’t envisage that will be the case. Her passion for the early years is clear, there will be a huge continuation of that campaign and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible.”

It won’t be the first time Kate has trialled remote working.

Like the rest of the world, the Prince and Princess of Wales offered a glimpse of their home office set up during the Covid crisis in 2020. They shared images of their respective workspaces, and we loved that Kate had a selection of clothbound literary classics.