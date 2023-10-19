The reason Gwyneth Paltrow 'can't' watch Oprah's interview with Harry & Meghan

The reason Gwyneth Paltrow has never been able to watch Oprah's infamous interview with Harry and Meghan is honestly extremely relatable and rather hilarious.

We all remember that fateful day in 2021 where Oprah's legendary interview with Harry and Meghan dropped for the world to see. We remember some of the most iconic lines from it ("Were you silent or were you silenced?" Still, chills), and most notably, we remember how it completely rocked the pop culture landscape - and still does, even two years after it aired. Well, everyone remembers, perhaps, except Gwyneth Paltrow.

In a new, all-encompassing interview with Bustle, Gwyneth revealed to interviewer Emma Rosenblum that she had never seen the interview, and doesn't really have plans to watch it. Not for any sort of political reason, she said - mostly because she doesn't know where to find it.

A post shared by Bustle (@bustle) A photo posted by on

Emma, who interviewed Gwyneth for Bustle, jokingly said to her, "I feel like I’m Oprah and I’m interviewing Meghan Markle in the glorious California sun. There should be a camera here, and I’m like, 'Tell me about Harry.'"

Gwyneth then revealed her truth: "Do you know I’m the only person in America that did not see that interview?"

After inquiring why she never chose to watch, Gwyneth gave a pretty relatable answer. "I didn’t watch it at the time, and now I can’t... I don’t know where to find it. I’m so out of it culturally. It’s really embarrassing," she said.

For reference, the interview is available to watch in clips on YouTube.

She then goes on to explain just how culturally "out of it" she is, and usually has "no idea" what her friends are talking about in regard to pop culture.

"I was sitting with a friend yesterday, and she was like, 'Did you see something, something… about…' I was like, 'What?'" she explains. "She goes, 'What is wrong with you?' It was like three big things in a row, and I was like, 'I have no idea what you’re talking about.'"

So, if Gwyneth isn't keeping up with pop culture in her spare time, what does she look at on social media? According to her, lots of "cool functional psychologists and psychiatrists."

"I’m on social media, but I’m really only on Instagram. The things that I follow, that come up for me, are lots of food and, you know, cool functional psychologists and psychiatrists," she said.

She also went on to explain why she often "mutes" certain accounts on Instagram. "I end up muting a lot of things. I don’t know, I find it hard. I wish I could not be on it, but at the same time, you do want to have a sense of what’s going on," she explained. "Then, of course, I need it for work, and they always make me do these stupid things on it all the time."