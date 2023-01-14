The one question author Andrew Morton didn't dare ask Princess Diana when he wrote her biography

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The author of the 1992 book, Princess Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words has revealed the one question he never asked the late Princess while he was writing the biography.

Andrew Morton said there was one thing he refused to ask Diana while writing the book.

He's admitted that Diana was in tears while recalling her childhood for the biography.

Speaking on HELLO!'s new A Right Royal Podcast, Andrew went into detail about his close relationship with Princess Diana and how he found writing her biography, including the one thing he never asked her.

Revealing how Diana used to end up in tears throughout the writing process, he recalled, "I remember occasions when Diana was in tears talking about some of the issues in her life, mostly her suicide attempts, and when I sent her to read through Chapter 6, she was in tears reading it because it just brought back so many memories."

He added, "She did have a difficult childhood, an unhappy childhood, and talking about that as well it was like ploughing a field, it brought to the surface all kinds of unhappiness."

(Image credit: Getty)

When Andrew was asked why he thought Prince Harry had decided to write his controversial autobiography, Spare, Andrew revealed the thing he never asked Diana. He admitted, "The one question I never asked her was, 'why are you doing it?' Because she might have thought to herself, 'Why am I doing it'?"

He added how Princess Diana "never regretted" doing the book and that, in fact, she was actually "relieved" to tell her story.

Andrew said, "Diana, and let's just get straight, never regretted for a living second, having cooperated with the book and even wrote to us to say as much. There's been all kinds of speculation to say, 'Oh, she regretted it.' She never did. She was relieved when the book came out."

He added how proud he was of Diana for speaking her truth, explaining, "I believe that Diana, Her True Story, really transformed her life. It gave her the power, and it gave her the sense that she could be an independent humanitarian.

(Image credit: Getty)

"And we saw that in the last few months, couple of years of her life, where she looked super glamorous, she looked very controlled. And she looked as though she was making sense of her life. And I was very proud of being involved in that process."

Andrew also revealed his thoughts on whether Prince Harry might come to regret his book and how it compares to Diana's. He said, "Harry will have thought long and hard before doing this, but he also has the undivided support of his wife, which is very different.

"I mean, this is a huge contrast between Harry and Diana, Diana was talking about a broken marriage, an unhappy marriage. Harry's talking about unhappiness with an institution."

He added, "I'm sure he feels like he has done the right thing."