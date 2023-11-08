The A-list singer that King Charles once had a crush on before marrying Diana
Plus, the wholesome interaction that Princess Diana once had with the singer
King Charles reportedly once had a crush on Barbra Streisand, who recently released her nearly 1,000-page memoir - in which she also recalled meeting Princess Diana.
King Charles, of course, is now married to Queen Camilla, and has been for 18 years. This is, of course, following his famed marriage to the late Princess Diana - however, King Charles was quite the ladies man, as there was another Hollywood A-lister at the time who seemed to catch his attention before he married Diana.
According to The Times in a report from 2021, the then-Prince Charles admittedly had a crush on singer Barbra Streisand in 1981, before he met Princess Diana.
He reportedly said that he found the American actress "dazzling," and soon, the two ended up blossoming a friendship.
Barbra once joked that, if things turned out different, she could have been the first "Jewish princess" - but of course, this fantasy did not become a reality for the singer.
Reportedly, King Charles even once visited Barbra while she was on the set of the feature film Funny Girl.
"I have always been a great admirer of the incredibly versatile American actress and singer Barbra Streisand,” the then-Prince said. “Back in 1974, when I was serving in the Royal Navy ... as a young lieutenant in the frigate HMS Jupiter, we called into the United States navy’s base in San Diego, California ... when I heard that she was currently making the film [Funny Lady, a sequel to Funny Girl] in the Warner Brothers Studios ... I was lucky enough to visit the set and to meet her there."
A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand)
A photo posted by on
"I shall never forget her dazzling, effervescent talent and the unique vitality and attraction of her voice and her acting ability," he continued of Barbra.
In her new memoir, My Name is Barbra, the singer details some intriguing and revelatory stories from her past - one of which coincidentally includes a run-in she had with Princess Diana where the Princess helped the star with an untimely wardrobe malfunction.
"The zipper on my skirt had come down a bit as I was sitting, and she noticed and quickly started to zip it up for me as I got to my feet," Barbra wrote in her memoir. Then, Diana asked her a flattering question: "When I finally sat down, Diana turned to me and asked, ‘Do you know how wonderful you are?’" Barbra wrote in her memoir.
She said she returned the same thought toward the Princess. "I thought Diana was wonderful. I wonder if she knew how wonderful she was," she continued.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
