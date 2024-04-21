New Queen Elizabeth II statue unveiled on what would have been her 98th birthday
It's the first piece to be commissioned since the late Queen's death in 2022
Today marks what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 98th birthday, and to mark the occasion, a new statue of her surrounded by her beloved corgis has been unveiled in Rutland's county town of Oakham.
The statue is the first to be commissioned since her death in September 2022, and is set to be a permanent fixture paying tribute to England's longest reigning monarch. The 7ft (2.1m) bronze statue features a somewhat younger Queen Elizabeth II in her crown and what appears to be robes of the Order of the Thistle, surrounded by four adoring corgis.
On display outside Oakham Library, the artwork was commissioned by the Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr. Sarah Furness, told Oakham Nub News it was in response to the "depth of loss felt in Rutland on the late Queen's death".
A post shared by Royals UK (@royalsbritain)
A photo posted by on
Dr Furness continued: "On what would have been the late Queen's 98th birthday, today is an opportunity for the children and people of Rutland and the wider country to celebrate this tribute to Britain's longest reigning and possibly greatest monarch.
"The response to HM Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022 was extraordinary. Tributes poured in from residents all over Rutland expressing their sense of loss and respect for such an extraordinary woman and monarch. People felt personally bereaved and Rutland's loyalty to our late Queen is beyond doubt."
While the people of Rutland celebrate the late Queen's birthday, it is thought the royal family will do the same, but privately this year. Grant Harrold, a former royal butler to King Charles, told People: "They won't publicly do anything. Privately, I have no doubt they'll raise a toast to her in the evening. I'm sure the day will very much be spent reflecting on the late Queen," he said.
Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram earlier today to pay tribute to her former mother-in-law, commenting 'thank you for all you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed.'
Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
