Queen Camilla proved the late Queen Elizabeth wasn’t far from her thoughts this Christmas with an adorable tribute

Christmas always brings up memories of our past loved ones, and it would seem that the late Queen Elizabeth II was on Queen Camilla’s mind this week.

The Queen – who has recently revealed she’ll be following in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps with a huge new project – enjoyed a festive day out in support of a charity she has supported for years.

While she got into the spirit of the season, there was one moment which has delighted fans.

When it came to cutting the cake, Camilla decided to try to slice it using a comically large ceremonial sword, in a touching throwback to the time Queen Elizabeth cracked everyone up by doing the same.

The late monarch famously insisted on using a huge ceremonial sword to cut a cake during a royal engagement in 2021. The late Queen’s humorous decision left Kate Middleton in fits of laughter.

The monarch was handed the sword by Edward Bolitho, the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, to cut a large cake in celebration of the Big Lunch initiative at the Eden Project. Although she was told by an aide that a conventional knife was available for use, she replied, “I know there is, this is more unusual.”

Proving that the late Queen’s sense of humour was on her mind this Christmas, Queen Camilla decided to emulate her late mother-in-law as she visited the homeless charity in Bristol.

However, afterwards, Camilla did note that it resulted in “not a very elegant slice” as she pulled the long sword through the Victoria sponge cake smothered in icing, adding “it's not the easiest (to cut).”

The Queen toured the facilities, visiting a workshop where donated items such as furniture and electrical goods are refurbished before being sold, and she also did a spot of shopping, paying for a decorated plate.

Her Majesty also chatted to trustees, volunteers and companions from Emmaus Bristol in a showroom selling sofas and beds and one former homeless man became overwhelmed with emotion as he told the Queen about his experiences.

There was an exchange of presents before the Queen left, as she donated a large bag of chocolates, while the charity presented her with dog bowls for her two pet Jack Russell terriers, Beth and Bluebell.

Since 2006, Queen Camilla has been the figurehead of Emmaus UK, an international organisation founded in France which works to provide homes for those living on the streets.

Emmaus UK has 30 communities across the country where the homeless - known as “companions” - are provided with accommodation, support and offered work in a social enterprise which helps rebuild confidence and self-esteem.

The Queen has been getting into the festive spirit with other appearances this week. Her Majesty went on a special Christmas visit to a children’s hospice in Bristol on Thursday.

Camilla handed out Royal Collection Trust Christmas tree decorations at Children’s Hospice South West’s Charlton Farm and she met with a young girl named Kitty Jones.

The adorable youngster was dressed for the occasion in an Elsa dress from the film Frozen, and Queen Camilla loved the ensemble.

Bending down to meet her and to examine the fabric of her gown, Camilla told her, “Don’t you look pretty. Let me see you dress. Isn’t that lovely and your necklace and a crown as well.”

Queens recognise queens!