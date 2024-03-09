Queen Camilla eats Meghan Markle's 'soul-satisfying' snack 'most days' - but 'hated it' at first

Queen Camilla's superfood snack that she eats "most days" is a "soul-satisfying" snack that Meghan Markle loves too - although Camilla wasn't a fan at first.

From Camilla's fuss-free comfort meal of beans on toast to high-quality culinary delights cooked by royal chefs, it's clear that the Queen Consort has a taste for a wide array of foods.

And while there's no doubt that she's sampled some of the finest and most luxurious options the world has to offer during world-wide banquets and royal get-togethers, Camilla was put off by one trendy superfood.

That's right, Her Majesty wasn't partial to avocados when she first tried one - but Meghan Markle has been vocal about her love of avo on toast.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Writing for her now-deleted blog, The Tig, before she met Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex shared a recipe for "soul-satisfying" avocado toast complete with feta cheese, chilli flakes and lemon.

But Camilla's avocado love affair began when she tried it in a combination that she has dubbed "exotic", having "hated" them at first.

Camilla once shared details of her dining habits in an interview for You magazine, lead by her very own son, Tom Parker-Bowles, saying, "I remember how excited I was when I first ate prawn and avocado, at Alexander’s in Chelsea.

"The combination seemed impossibly exotic.

"I’d eaten avocados at home and hated them at first. But I now eat them most days," the Queen Consort added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not all health and vitamin-packed greenery for Camilla, though. Another one of her favourites is a British takeaway classic.

In the same interview with her son, she declared, "Freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips," she said.

The Queen is one for home cooking too - although she and Charles likely have access to chef-made food whenever they please.

"I do still cook for myself when at home. Simple things like fish en papillote with butter and herbs. And vegetables from the garden: kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of peas and beans because they freeze so well," she explained, sharing a rare insight into her and King Charles's home life.