Queen Camilla and King Charles's life isn't all a 'fairytale' as the 'happy times they deserve' are limited
In an interview with the Daily Mail about her new business, Sara Parker Bowles, who was married to Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles until 2022, opened up about her relationship with her former mother-in-law. In the interview, Sara revealed that Queen Camilla's grandchildren are still incredibly close with their royal granny and step-grandfather. She also revealed King Charles's hilariously formal style of step-grandparenting, which was actually incredibly sweet.
In another part of the interview, Sara spoke about her relationship with her former mother-in-law and revealed how their life isn't just a fairytale.
Sara explained that the royal couple have their happiest times with one another when they are off-duty and outside of the public eye, which of course isn't often for the King and Queen. "It’s a nice insight seeing [Charles and Camilla] off-duty because those are the happy times you know they deserve," said Sara.
She added that despite there still being a belief that being a member of the Royal Family is glamourous and a 'fairytale,' she personally couldn't imagine anything worse - particularly after seeing the toll it takes in real life.
"Being royal is not fun. There’s still that fairy-tale thing of little girls wanting to grow up to be a Princess. People don’t realise what really goes on; there’s no privacy, and so many constraints and criticism. I just can’t think of anything worse," said Sara. "People talk about the royals being privileged. Fair enough, but they work unbelievably hard. With them I’ve really seen what duty means - someone’s life taking second place to what they’re obliged to do."
Sara then referenced the time after Queen Elizabeth II's death when the King and Camilla had to tour the country as the new leaders of the monarchy. "His mother had died but there was no grieving, no sitting at home crying, they were off straight away. It was quite something, especially at the age they are. Whatever your views on the Royal Family, you’ve got to be moved by that," Sara said.
