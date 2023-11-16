Queen Camilla 'one step removed' from special relationship with Kate that she will 'never quite' have, royal expert says

Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship is 'unique' but might reportedly 'always' be impacted by one particular thing according to an expert

Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship 'one step removed', according to an expert. Seen here are Queen Camilla at the Field of Remembrance and the Princess of Wales at the Shaping Us National Symposium
(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Queen Camilla will reportedly always be “one step removed’ from having a particular relationship with Kate that will never be "quite the same”, a royal expert has claimed.

Whilst much has been made of Queen Camilla’s relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, particularly her stepsons Prince William and Prince Harry, her bond with the Princess of Wales is just as intriguing. They are the two most senior members of the immediate and extended Royal Family and often step out together with King Charles and Prince William for important events, including State Banquets and special services.

According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, there have been signs that Queen Camilla and Kate’s relationship has grown “strong”. However, she’s expressed her belief that this bond can’t be “quite the same” as it might have been if Queen Camilla wasn’t King Charles’ second wife.  

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the National Service of Remembrance

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Reflecting upon Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales’ recent appearance at the National Service of Remembrance, Jennie claimed to OK! That the senior royals “looked at ease” with each other and were “united in the solemnity of it all”.

She then claimed, “Camilla is the only mother-in-law Kate will ever have, but it can never be quite the same when it’s a second marriage.”

Delving further into how Queen Camilla being a stepmother-in-law could influence things, Jennie alleged that this is something that reportedly “always” be felt by her but that they’ve clearly forged their own “strong” bond regardless.

"I think Camilla will always feel one step removed from being a real mother-in-law to Kate - but they do appear to have a strong relationship, and, quite frankly, what's not to like about one another?” she suggested.

Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for their visit to The Prince's Foundation training site in 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The Queen and Princess of Wales are often seen beaming at each other and talking warmly at royal engagements and appearances. Whilst Jennie feels that Queen Camilla and Kate’s relationship might well be different if Her Majesty had been the King’s first wife, she described their bond as “unique”. 

Queen Camilla is the only other royal woman to whom Kate can learn from and turn to when it comes to preparing for her role as Queen Consort.

"I’m sure Kate must have been watching Camilla’s metamorphosis from commoner to Queen with particular interest and I think it must be reassuring for them both,” Jennie said. "What a unique relationship it must be there is literally no-one else for Catherine to turn to who has direct experience of the role that will one day be hers.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla seen at Trooping The Colour on June 02, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

It’s also been suggested by the MailOnline that ahead of Prince William and Kate’s wedding, Queen Camilla had lunch with her daughter, Kate and Pippa Middleton and reportedly gave her advice. A fellow diner supposedly overheard them speaking and allegedly heard Queen Camilla saying, “If I can give you one bit of advice”.

Her Majesty is also said to have given Kate a very personal wedding present of a bracelet bearing two letter Cs under a coronet, possibly standing for her name, “Catherine” and Camilla’s. The Princess of Wales might not have been seen wearing this publicly for a long time, but she did wear it to Wimbledon and to several events that year, showing how much she appreciated this special gift.

Emma Shacklock
