Princess Charlene of Monaco reveals family tragedy that inspires deeply personal cause

In a candid interview, Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up for the first time about a personal family tragedy that continues to ignite her passion for one of her closest causes.

In an interview with the French newspaper Ouest-France (as reported in the Monaco Tribune), the Princess revealed that her cousin Richard died by drowning at age five, when she was also a child, and this has inspired her lifelong passion for water safety awareness.

"Richard drowned in a river, very close to my uncle’s house. He was only five years old,’ Princess Charlene told the newspaper. "It was devastating for our whole family. I don’t think that kind of pain ever really goes away."

A post shared by Palais Princier de Monaco (@palaisprincierdemonaco) A photo posted by on

This type of family tragedy has inspired Charlene to consistently advocate for greater awareness of water safety, as well as promoting swimming lessons, which she believes should be a "fundamental right, just like learning to read".

"Cost should never be a barrier to acquiring a life-saving skill," she says.

Charlene has shared this sad family past for the first time as it’s reported the wife of Albert II, Prince of Monaco, was "deeply concerned by the sharp rise" in drownings this summer. According to the Monaco Tribune, there have been 193 drowning deaths in France in June and July.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Through her own foundation, the Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco, the Princess channels her efforts into three programmes - Learn to Swim, Water Safety, and Sport and Education. The official website includes a personal mission statement from Princess Charlene.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I created my foundation to offer children better opportunities, show them the way through the values of sport and solidarity, and reduce deaths by drowning worldwide. Growing up in South Africa, I witnessed numerous times the devastating reality of drowning – as many children are not always prepared to face water hazards.

"Too many children die from drowning every year because they do not know how to swim, even though just a few lessons could save their lives and make them feel more confident in the water.

"Together, we can prevent drowning and secure a future for our children."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, Charlene welcomed France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, to witness some of the work she had been doing with her Water Safety work in Monaco.

Before she married Prince Albert, Princess Charlene was a professional swimmer who represented South Africa at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

It was the same year that she met her future husband, Albert, at a swimming competition in Monaco. They later made their public debut at the 2006 Winter Olympics and were married in July 2011.

Since its creation in 2012, Princess Charlene’s Foundation has expanded with activity in 43 countries, helping to educate and support over one million people.