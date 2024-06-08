'I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute' - Kate Middleton sends letter of apology to the Irish Guards

Kate Middleton has sent a letter to the Irish Guard, apologising for being unable to attend this year's Colonel's Review. The final rehearsal for the King’s Birthday Parade, known as the Colonel’s Review, took place in London earlier today.

The Colonel's Review takes place seven days before Trooping the Colour. This year, the Number 9 Irish Guards will troop their colour on June 15 in front of the King. Today at Horse Guards Parade, they rehearsed in front of 8,000 people, following a letter from their Colonel, the Princess of Wales, in which she apologised for not attending, spoke of her pride at being part of the regiment and ended by wishing them all luck.

The letter in full said: “I wanted to write to you to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.

“I appreciate everyone trooping the colour this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

“Being your colonel remains an honour, and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review.

“Please pass on my apologies to the whole regiment, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.

“Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.

“Quis separabit.

Colonel Catherine."

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning. We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes. Quis Separabit@KensingtonRoyal@ArmyInLondon pic.twitter.com/KQUgB1RmBEJune 8, 2024

The Irish Guards posted a video on Twitter (above) earlier today of the letter being read to the regiment, with a caption that read: 'The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning. We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes. Quis Separabit.' The video ended with the entire regiment applauding their Colonel's message of support.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer in a heartbreaking video, explaining it was discovered following abdominal surgery in January. It is not yet known whether she will attend Trooping the Colour on 15 June, which traditionally sees the Royal Family gather on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace's balcony. However based on today's message, it's unlikely the Princess will be there, as much as we would all love to see her.

As ever, we are sending Princess Catherine our very best wishes and hope she continues to take all the time she needs to make a full recovery.