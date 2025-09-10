Princess Beatrice's life of service 'changed' trajectory after this poignant moment

Unlike other prominent members of the Royal Family like Prince William or Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice isn’t a working royal. Both she and her sister Eugenie are titled Princesses with day jobs, but that doesn't mean they don’t share the dedication to giving back and service that is paramount to the Royal Family.

Their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, dedicated her life to public service during a famous speech given on her 21st birthday in 1947. Her example has been followed by her nearest and dearest and Princess Beatrice previously opened up about a poignant visit that "changed" the trajectory of her own life.

In 2022, the King's niece joined a video call with the Teenage Cancer Trust, which she and Princess Eugenie became Honorary Patrons of in 2016.

According to Hello! it was during the call, while speaking with Dr Adrian Whiteson OBE and Myrna Whiteson MBE, that Princess Beatrice recalled a moment in her youth that set her on the course of giving back.

She shared, "My 18th birthday, I got to come down to the [Teenage Cancer Trust] ward and meet some of the young people. And I think when you're a young person yourself, it changed for me the trajectory of, you know, what it is to be in service."

This visit made a big impression on Princess Beatrice, inspiring her to support vital causes and organisations as an adult. Her kids might end up following in her footsteps one day, as she joked that her eldest daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi is "already a lifelong Patron" when asked when she could start charity work.

The Princess's mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York also has a strong connection with the Teenage Cancer Trust as she opened their first unit for young people in London in 1990. She is a Patron like her daughters and Princess Beatrice has a number of other Patronages, including the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, and the Berkshire Community Foundation.

"Princess Beatrice's work - and that of her sister Princess Eugenie - can often go under the radar with fans because they're not as high-profile within the Royal Family as working royals, but both sisters are committed to their charity work," explains woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock.

She adds, "The causes Beatrice supports are very close to her heart and she always makes time for them alongside her job and parenting Sienna, Athena and her step-son Wolfie. This is likely no easy feat and I think that Queen Elizabeth hugely inspired her approach to service."

Whilst she's not a working royal she also does made certain important public appearances to support the monarchy and her uncle, King Charles. This includes when she attended the King’s Foundation Future Textiles Exhibition in November 2024 and the Garden Party hosted by Prince William last summer.

As one of the first four royals over the age of 21 in the royal line of succession, Princess Beatrice is also one of His Majesty's Counsellors of State. These Counsellors are authorized to carry out most - but not all - of the Sovereign’s official duties during short-term absences.