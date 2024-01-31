Princess Anne's hilarious response to rare hug with member of staff is unbelievably no-nonsense

Princess Anne’s hilarious response to a rare hug with a member of staff in her hour of need is unbelievably no-nonsense.

Princess Anne is famously practical and straightforward and it seems this admirable personality trait is something that never deserts her - even in her time of greatest need. The past few years have been exceptionally busy for the Princess Royal as she stepped up to support her brother King Charles with her continually busy schedule of duties and engagements. Outside of her public-facing role, things have also been challenging for the Royal Family as they mourned Queen Elizabeth's loss.

Princess Anne spent time at her mother’s side in the 24 hours before the Queen passed away. Now her reaction to receiving an unexpected hug from a palace employee in these emotional hours has been detailed by royal author Robert Hardman.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman | Was £22 , Now £10 at Amazon Robert Hardman's newly-released biography explores both King Charles's court and reign. Utilising access to family members, friends, officials and unpublished royal papers, this book delves into the King's vision as monarch and presents a fascinating portrait of him.

Getting candid in Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, which was released earlier this month and serialised in the Daily Mail, Robert claimed that Princess Anne was hugged as she waited to greet King Charles at Balmoral after their mother’s death.

As per People, she received the hug from a "senior member of staff" after apparently looking visibly distressed. The author then alleged that Princess Anne’s hilarious response followed, as she made it clear that this personal gesture wasn’t destined to be repeated.

"There then followed a wry smile. "That is the last time that’s going to happen,' the Princess said firmly," Robert claimed.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If this really was her response then it is certainly in-keeping with her no-nonsense approach and dry sense of humour. Just like those of her parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, many of Princess Anne’s quick-witted quips have achieved iconic status. This includes the reply she’s said to have given when someone attempted to kidnap her back in 1974.

After being asked to get out of the car she was in, the Princess Royal supposedly replied, "Not bl***y likely."

Princess Anne’s similarly quick-witted reply to being hugged is also very characteristic of her and despite her reply, it might well have meant a lot to her that she was offered this comforting gesture in her hour of need.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

In the days that followed Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Princess Anne shared a heartfelt statement alongside a special photo of the two of them together. In it, she reflected on how many "unique memories" she has of her beloved mother and expressed gratitude to everyone who shared the sense of loss that she was feeling.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," she declared. "Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who shares our sense of loss."