Prince William says it was 'hard to be close' to the Queen but she got 'warmer' in her 80s as he reflects on relationship with his grandparents
Prince William has shared rare details of his bond with the Queen and Prince Philip
Prince William has opened up on his bond with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, in a candid discussion about family life.
Appearing in a new episode of Eugene Levy's The Reluctant Traveller on Apple TV+, the future King delves into conversation with the Schitt's Creek star, opening up on everything from the Princess of Wales's cancer battle to the prospect of young Prince George taking the throne someday.
During the meeting, which took place at the famous Windsor Castle, William touched on the relationship he shared with his grandparents and how it changed throughout his life.
"I had a good relationship. My grandparents were of a different generation. I think when we were younger, it was harder to have that sort of close relationship because it was quite formal," he explained.
"But as they got older and I got older, it got warmer and warmer, and I definitely think my relationship was best with my grandparents when they were more in their sort of 80s, when they sort of relaxed a little bit," William said of the Queen, who died in 2022, and Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021.
"My grandfather was incredibly amusing, sometimes not deliberately, sometimes by accident, but we had a lot of laughs and he had a great sense of humour, as did my grandmother as well, actually," William went on to say.
It has also long been known that Prince William bonded with his grandmother over one-on-one afternoon teas when he was a teenager, during his time at Eton College. It was even portrayed in episodes of Netflix's The Crown.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Recalling his fond memories of delicious tea times with his Granny, William told Eugene, "Sometimes at weekends, sometimes if I could get away in the evenings when there was nothing going on I would come over and have tea with her, because she had the best teas ever, so I’d get well fed.
"I’d come round and see how she was and just check in to see how she was doing. Have a chat about family stuff, bit of work stuff maybe, sometimes about what was going on, mostly just to tell stories really about whatever I was up to."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.