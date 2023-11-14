Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute to King Charles has got fans all saying the same ‘sad’ thing
Prince William and Kate's birthday tribute to King Charles featured three photographs and plenty of fans have noticed this about them
Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute to King Charles has got fans saying the same “sad” thing.
Fans weren’t expecting a huge public celebration from King Charles on his birthday on 14th November, but several special tributes have been shared on social media. One of these was from the Prince and Princess of Wales, who posted a selection of snaps as they wished him “a very happy 75th birthday”. Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute included a sweet picture of King Charles and the Prince of Wales during a skiing holiday in 2004, one of His Majesty and one of the Wales family, King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony at his official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, in June.
However, there’s something about these pictures which has got plenty of fans all saying the same “sad thing”. Some have expressed their disappointment that Prince Harry doesn’t feature in Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute.
“You ignored the little brother,” one person wrote, whilst another responded, “What about Harry, Archie and Lilibet?”
Someone else was also a little upset to see Prince Harry absent from the pictures too, commenting, “Where are the pictures of Harry”.
“That’s just sad to leave out Harry!!” a fellow royal fan declared as a fifth asked simply, “Where is Harry?”
Some people were quick to point out that Prince William and Kate’s birthday tribute was in honour of King Charles's birthday and not the Duke of Sussex's. Despite this, it seems that many still felt that it would’ve been a sweet touch to include a photo with King Charles and both of his sons and were “sad” that this wasn’t the case.
Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon
Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation hasn’t shared anything publicly themselves paying tribute to King Charles’ 75th birthday. However, the BBC have claimed that “well-placed sources” have indicated that Prince Harry will be “putting in a birthday phone call” to King Charles. If he does call to wish the King a happy birthday this will no doubt be especially heart-warming given that phone calls used to be King Charles’ weekly ritual with both of his sons.
The Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his father and brother has been under scrutiny in recent years as “rift” rumours persist. The last time all three were seen in public together was the coronation and King Charles is believed not to have seen Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet in person since 2022, whilst it’s not clear if Prince William and Kate have personally met their niece.
After it was reported earlier this month that Prince Harry had declined an invitation to King Charles’s birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson refuted this and told MailOnline that there had been “no contact” regarding an invitation. Whether or not they received one at some point, the Sussexes aren’t expected to attend a birthday dinner, though if one takes place it’s likely the Prince and Princess of Wales will be there.
However, it seems Prince Harry is seen to grow closer to his father and brother again. Speaking to Anderson Cooper for CBS earlier this year, he declared that in his view there needs to be a “constructive” conversation.,
"I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family,” Prince Harry added.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
