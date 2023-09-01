Prince Harry recalls 'lying on the floor in the foetal position’ during rock bottom moment in new documentary interview

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about the moment he realised he needed therapy when he was 'lying on the floor in the foetal position’ in his new documentary, Heart of Invictus.

In his latest Netflix documentary, Prince Harry shared that he 'didn't have that support structure' to deal with the 'trauma' of his mother Princess Diana’s death or the fallout of his time in the Armed Forces.

He said the 'first time' he considered going to therapy is when he was 'lying on the floor in the foetal position' in a rock bottom moment.

Since stepping down as a senior royal and moving his family to LA, Prince Harry has not been one to shy away from having difficult conversations. His latest documentary series with Netflix, Heart Of Invictus, has been no different.

The documentary, which hit the streaming service on 30 August, aims to explain how Harry's personal experiences as a veteran inspired him to launch the Invictus project, which will see him travel to Germany later this month, back in 2013.

As he shares in the documentary, Harry spent a decade in the British Armed Forces and served two tours of duty in Afghanistan throughout that time. But, while he has shared how his time in Afghanistan impacted him greatly, it was when he returned home that the real impact truly hit him, as is true for many other fellow service members.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Speaking in the documentary, Harry recalled how, upon leaving the Armed Forces, he struggled to cope with 'trauma' he had been suppressing for years concerning the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

"The trigger for me was actually returning from Afghanistan but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997 from the age of 12. Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma I had I was never aware of," Harry said.

He added, "It was never discussed and I didn't really talk about it and I suppressed it like most other youngsters would have done. When it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls – what is going on here? – I am now feeling everything instead of being young.

"The biggest struggle for me was no one around me really could help. I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me."

Harry went on to share that he quickly hit rock bottom after returning home and believes that the weight of his troubles would have been relieved much earlier if he had sought help at the time of his mother's death. The reason he didn't? As pointed out by The List, in sentiments echoing the same ones he made in his memoir Spare, his and Meghan Markle's docuseries Harry & Meghan, and the couple's Oprah interview, his pain was belittled by The Firm in favour of focusing on his brother Prince William's well-being as he is the heir to the throne.

(Image credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

In Heart of Invictus, Harry shared how his rock bottom moment finally prompted him to get help and he recalled 'lying on the floor in the foetal position' as he wished he had sorted out the problems sooner.

He said, "Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously. And that's what I really want to change."

In order to change that, the Invictus Foundation, of which Harry is a founding member, 'offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women,' according to their website.