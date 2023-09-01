Kate Middleton's plan to get King Charles to invite Prince Harry for 'face-to-face' peace talk

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is 'urging' King Charles to invite his estranged son Prince Harry for peace talks at Balmoral.

Prince Harry will be in the UK next week, and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton is keen for him to speak to King Charles and Prince William during his visit.

Kate thinks it's 'overdue that they work on healing this rift' a source has claimed.

Next week, the royal family prepare to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Heirs to the throne Prince William and Kate Middleton will address the nation on the anniversary - though it's unclear whether this will be broadcast on television, in person or on social media.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be spending the anniversary at Balmoral Castle, where the Queen passed away, and it's now been claimed that Kate has a plan to get her father-in-law to invite Prince Harry in an attempt to heal his rift with Prince William.

Harry will be in the UK next week as he is set to present the WellChild Awards in London on 7 September - the day before the anniversary of the Queen's death on 8 September. He is then due to fly to Germany on 9 September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source has told New Idea that Kate is eyeing up some peace talks between her husband Prince William and his estranged brother Harry and would like King Charles to invite Harry to Balmoral.

The source explained that if Kate gets her wish, it will be "overdue that they work in healing this terrible rift". The source also added that it's what the Queen would have wanted.

However, it might be tough task to win over Prince William as the source continued, "William is still angry though, and struggles with the idea of making any concessions towards Harry. Kate believes there's no way they can fix things until the two brothers get in the same room and air our their grievances to each other. It's the only way."

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate is said to be getting her husband "used to the inevitable - he needs a face-to-face with Harry."

The insider adds, "It’s been a year since the Queen passed, and it’s more than overdue that they work on healing this terrible rift." While another insider added, “There’s something poignant about Kate pushing for a reunion between the boys on the anniversary of Her Majesty’s death, in the same place in which they all said goodbye to her."

Grant Harrold, former royal butler to King Charles and Queen Camilla, has told The Independent how the anniversary will be an important one. He said, "The public will want it to be noted, lots of people will be reflecting and remembering and that’s what the royal family will do."