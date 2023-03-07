Prince Harry marks 'historic milestone' with powerful tribute to Princess Diana

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has honored Princess Diana's legacy in tackling the HIV and AIDS epidemic in a new powerful letter.

The Duke of Sussex has been a longtime campaigner for greater awareness of HIV and AIDS, advocating for innovations in life-saving testing and treatment for the virus since 2016.

The Duke of Sussex's message was shared on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK's leading HIV and sexual health charity.

Princess Diana was known for her compassion towards people with HIV and AIDS and for fighting the stigma attached to the disease, visiting hospitals to meet patients with the virus and speaking at events to raise awareness about it throughout the 1980s and 1990s. She would on to become Patron of the National AIDS Trust in light of her ongoing support for the cause.

Her youngest son, Harry, has also been a longtime champion of the issue.

"I've been involved with Terrence Higgins Trust for a number of years, and the fight to end this epidemic is a big piece of my mum's legacy," the 38-year-old wrote.

Today, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex has released a message in honour of 40 years of Terrence Higgins Trust.The message appears in the catalogue for our flagship fundraising event, The Auction at Christie's, which takes place this evening. pic.twitter.com/Z3Mj7jsn0VMarch 6, 2023 See more

"Like many, my mother grew up in a world where HIV was likely a death sentence. Yet, in the midst of all that uncertainty, she led with empathy, finding the humanity in all around her and demonstrating the power of connection in the face of fear.

"While my mother did not live to see the success of today's treatments, I feel immense pride in being able to continue her advocacy with you."

In 1991, Diana delivered a famous speech in which she debunked many of the myths

surrounding HIV and AIDS.

"HIV does not make people dangerous to know," she said. "You can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it. What’s more, you can share their homes, their workplaces, and their playgrounds and toys."

"Princess Diana was a true champion of HIV awareness," Ian Green, former chief executive of the HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust said in 1997.

"She brought passion to the cause, and did things which were truly remarkable. She was the first person of profile who was prepared to shake hands and touch people with HIV, which at the time was seen as a risk. This statement publicly challenged the notion that HIV was passed from person to person by touch."